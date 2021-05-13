Jolina, Melai and Karla keep communication lines open

“MAGANDANG Buhay” co-hosts Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros and Karla Estrada have known each other for many, many years. Having known each other since joining the singing/impersonation contest “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” the three formed a bond that has only strengthened through the years.

In a recent article in Inquirer.net for the media launch of their movie “Momshies, ang Soul Mo’y Akin,” the three co-hosts shared what makes their friendship work and last.

When we’re in front of the camera, we’re extra expressive and makulit, but offscreen, we’re serious and talk about life all the time. We’ve gone through a lot since our friendship was formed over five years ago. We’ve promised each other that we’ll try to keep the relationship ‘for richer or for poorer, through thick or thin,’” Melai shared.

For Karla, keeping the lines of communication open has been an important part of the growth of the trio’s friendship.

“Other key factors to our lasting friendship are understanding each other and loving each other with no judgment. We also make sure that we have an open line of communication.

If one of us wants to say something to one member of the group but feels uncomfortable doing it, she can still very well do so because she knows this will not be taken against her since she is treated as a friend,” Estrada said.

Jolina, who revealed that they started calling each other “momshies” during their co-hosting gig at “Magandang Buhay,” said their bond has only strengthened over the years and that she feels relaxed with Karla and Melai.

“Now, we feel like we’re each others’ soul mates. All those years of hosting the show never felt like work for me,” she was quoted as saying.

And just like any friendship, not all is smooth sailing. Rough patches are dealt with, or evaporate, easily.

“May tampuhan pa rin minsan, but often, what stands out is our mutual respect and love for one another. When things get rough, we would still choose to save the friendship rather than walk away. We already know how to adjust to each other’s quirks,” Melai disclosed.

“But it’s more because we still have a lot to discover about each other’s personalities. The quarrels never last for more than a day. We would have discussions and iron out issues immediately,” Jolina added.

And the three stars are candid when asked what qualities they would like to have that their co-hosts possess.

“I wish I have Melai’s positive outlook in life … As for Karla, I admire her being a strong-willed person. While she worries for them (her kids) … you will not feel it,” Jolina answered.

“My experience in life is only half of what she has gone through,” Melai said, in referencing Karla’s bravery in facing life’s trials. “As for Momshie Jolens, she’s really a hard worker.

During days when I’m feeling down or too exhausted to move, I just look at her and I already feel inspired.”

Karla stated: “Melai still has no idea how big a celebrity she is. She is among PBB’s grand winners. She is a phenomenal star with fans and followers to speak for her, but she doesn’t feel this. Popularity has not changed her one bit. As for Jolina, look at how her professionalism helped her stay long in this business. From the ‘90s to the present, she has maintained her relevance. She would sometimes teach me and Melai voice techniques.”

* * *

Soap opera queen Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo has made another first in her decades-long career: starring in a digital anthology series.

According to PEP.ph, the three-episode series (MAGGI Kusinaserye) combines two of Judy Ann’s passions – acting and cooking.

The first episode shows Judy Ann playing the role of an overly strict military mom who grows closer to her kids via the activity of cooking together in the kitchen. It’s a role that actress revealed she kind of related to – a cook who is not that jolly in the kitchen and who does not want other people touching her recipes.

Judy Ann plays a teacher in the second episode who motivates a couple to bring their school cafeteria services online to adapt to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In the third episode, the story revolves around a character who attempts to create her own take on one of the family’s heirloom dishes (pinakbet), while meddlesome ghosts of her aunts do funny antics around her. Judy Ann serves as the narrator for this episode.

“It is a very wise and smart idea na yung pinanood mo, matitikman mo,” Judy Ann said, referencing the fact that the dishes featured in the series are viewable at MAGGI Philippines’ website.

As for exploring the idea and her experience doing the series, Judy Ann could not contain her happiness.

“I was intrigued… I thought, ‘How is this going to happen?’ And then I got excited because it’s three different stories, working with different directors, writers, (and production) teams. It’s new,” she said.

“When there’s something new, I’d like to try it. I will not know my extent and capacity as an artist if I do not get to experience these kinds of things,” she added.