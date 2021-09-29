Lea Salonga joins ‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot on HBO Max

TONY Award winner Lea Salonga has been cast as a series regular in HBO Max’s upcoming reboot of hit TV series “Pretty Little Liars.”

According to Deadline, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is a present-day iteration of the original series with a brand-new set of Little Liars who “find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.”

“In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars,” it added.

Salonga will reportedly play Elodie, mom of Minnie (portrayed by Malia Pyles). Described as “a bit overbearing,” Elodie works overtime to keep her daughter safe following a trauma that occurred during Minnie’s childhood.

The Filipina actress-singer on Tuesday, September 28, took to social media to announce the news and express her excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Salonga (@msleasalonga)

“The moms have descended upon the town of Millwood! And we have secrets and lies of our own (can’t let the children have all the fun)!” wrote Salonga.

“So excited to be part of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin!” she added.

Joining Salonga as series regulars are Sharon Leal (Dream Girls), and Elena Goode (Straight Outta Compton). Carly Pope (Demonic) and Zakiya Young (Orange is the New Black) will play recurring characters.

They will appear opposite stars Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Bailee Madison, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Alex Aiono, Mallory Bechtel and Eric Johnson.

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is based on the best-selling young adult book series by Sara Shepard. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will executive produce along with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo, as well as Michael Grassi and Caroline Baron. Calhoon Bring will co-executive produce, while Lisa Soper will direct the first two episodes.

The original “Pretty Little Liars series” ran for seven seasons from 2010 to 2017 and starred Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario.