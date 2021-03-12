Meet ‘First Yaya’ stars Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez at the Pinoy Abroad FunCon!

As a kilig treat for Kapuso viewers abroad, lucky subscribers of GMA Pinoy TV will have the chance to meet with the leading stars Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez on a virtual fan conference, ‘Pinoy Abroad Fun Connect’.

Open to all existing and new subscribers of GMA Pinoy TV, just send a private message on GMA Pinoy TV’s official Facebook page to submit an entry.

Each entry should include the name, country, GMA Pinoy TV provider, e-mail address, contact number, your answer to the question, “Why do you want to meet Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez?” and attach a photo while watching GMA Pinoy TV shows in the background! Deadline of entries is on March 10, 11:59 PM (PST) or March 11, 3:59 PM (Manila time).

Winners will receive a confirmation message from GMA Pinoy TV. The Pinoy Abroad Fun Con attendees will get the chance to personally ask Gabby and Sanya during the event slated on March 12, Friday, at 1 PM (Manila time).

‘First Yaya’ is GMA’s newest kilig rom-com series and Sanya’s first title role. It tells the story of a Vice President (Gabby) who will eventually become the President of the Philippines. With too much responsibility as the commander-in-chief of the country, he would need someone to watch over his children. Yaya Melody (Sanya) will take the job, but would she pass all the challenges as a nanny?

Joining the stellar cast are Cassy Legaspi, Maxine Medina, Thia Thomalla, Pancho Magno, Kakai Bautista, and more. Watch First Yaya beginning March 15 on GMA Pinoy TV. To subscribe, visit www.gmapinoytv.com/subscribe.

Stay updated on Kapuso shows by following GMA Pinoy TV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Viber Community. (30)

