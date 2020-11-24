Nicole Scherzinger joins Fil-Am musical director Tory Laureta in cover of ‘Pangako’

FOR the first time in her musical career, singer Nicole Scherzinger, who is of Filipina, Hawaiian and Ukrainian ancestry, sang and recorded a Tagalog song.

The former Pussycat Dolls lead singer sang the cover of Filipino ballad “Pangako” for Fil-Am musical director Troy Laureta’s new album.

The album, entitled “KAIBIGAN: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective,” is a realization of Laureta’s dream to produce an EP with friends he met in his musical journey, featuring Filipino songs that have made an impact in his life.

“I called on some of my favorite singers from international artists to YouTube stars to homegrown talents and musicians from around the world to come and play Filipino music together — no English translation — using our musical senses and experiences to interpret these songs in its native form,” he said.

“Pangako” was popularized by Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Scherzinger took to Instagram to express her excitement over her song collaboration.

“I really hope that this collaboration makes my Filipino fans proud!” she wrote.

“I’ve always wanted to honor my heritage and when my music director and dear friend @troylaureta came to me with this project it felt like the perfect opportunity!” she added.

Scherzinger also admitted it was her first time singing in Tagalog.

“This was my first time singing in Tagalog…and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I loved singing it from all my heart to yours,” the singer said.

“Pangako means promise and it’s available now on all streaming platforms,” she added.

Other international talents who participated in the OPM album are American singers Matt Bloyd, Pia Toscano, and Shela; South Korean artist Ailee; Filipino-American talent Cheesa; and Filipino singers Jake Zyrus and Regine Velasquez.

Laureta dedicated his album to his parents.

“November 22 is my mom and dad’s wedding anniversary. I wanted this to be a gift for them,” Laureta said.