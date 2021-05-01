SB19 becomes first Filipino group nominated for Billboard Music Awards

PINOY pop group SB19 has made history as the first Filipino and Southeast Asian act to be nominated for Top Social Artist at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The BBMA on Thursday, April 29, released the list of nominees for 51 categories via livestream. SB19 will be competing against Ariana Grande, as well as K-pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen for the award.

“Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data. Fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration,” said the award giving body.

SB19 took to Twitter on Thursday to express their excitement and gratitude for the nomination.

“WE MADE IT, A’TIN! We are nominated for Top Social Artist of this year’s Billboard Music Awards!” the group said.

“We are so grateful for your love and support. We wouldn’t have come this far without all of you. A’TIN ‘TO! Iwawagayway ang WATAWAT (This is ours! We will wave the flag!)” they added.

The United States Embassy in the Philippines also praised the group for this milestone.

“Congratulations to Filipino music act @SB19Official for being nominated in the @BBMAs Top Social Artist category!” the embassy said in a tweet.

Debuted in 2018 under ShowBT Philippines, SB19 consists of Pablo, Josh, Justin, Stell, and Ken. Their hits “Go Up,” “Tilaluha,” “Alab,” “Hanggang sa Huli,” “‘Wag Mong Ikunot ang Iyong Noo,” “Love Goes,” and “Ikako” previously topped Billboard’s LyricFind Global chart.

In March this year, the P-pop group made a comeback with “What?” which trended on social media upon release.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards program will air live on May 23, 8 p.m. ET (May 24, 8 a.m., Manila time) from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.