‘See Us Unite for Change’ event to feature Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie, more AAPI talent

POPULAR acts Black Eyed Peas and Saweetie will be performing during a special event that will celebrate and support the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

“See Us Unite for Change,” set to air on Friday, May 21, will feature comedy and musical performances, speakers and short films, with appearances from various AAPI industry figures and allies such as Daniel Dae Kim, Steven Yeun, Olivia Munn, Henry Golding, Chloe Flower, and Lisa Ling.

Previously announced guests include Jhene Aiko, Sting featuring Far East Movement, and Mike Shinoda.

Actor Ken Jeong will host the event, along with other presenters including Chloe Bennet, Cheryl Burke, Tim Chantarangsu, James Hong, Alan Kim, Michelle Kwan, and Jeremy Lin.

The “See Us Unite for Change” global special is part of the See Us Unite cultural campaign, a multi-platform effort led by The Asian American Foundation (TAAF). It aims to accelerate impact and expand support for the AAPI community as hate and violence against its members continue to persist in the United States.

“Despite these difficult times for our community, the formation of TAAF and their bold work on the See Us Unite campaign represent the best of what can emerge when we share a collective resolve for change,” said Daniel Dae Kim, co-chair of the TAAF Advisory Council.

He added, “They’re both great signs for our future.”

The special will be broadcasted by MTV Entertainment across its portfolio of brands like MTV, Comedy Central, VH1, as well as BET and Nickelodeon. It will also stream exclusively on Facebook Watch.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by the escalation of hate crimes against AAPI communities and stand with them in the fight against xenophobia and bigotry,” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group.

“Hate against one of us is hate against all of us and by working together on a global scale, we can help end this senseless violence,” he added.

“See Us United for Change” is executive produced by Sheila Lirio Marcelo, founder of Care.com and TAAF Board Member, as well as Jesse Collins, Kimmie Kim, and Carol Donovan of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The event is led by TAAF, along with Bank of America, Etsy, Frito-Lay, P&G, Verizon, and ViacomCBS.