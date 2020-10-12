Sequel to Fil-Am movie ‘Lumpia’ to premiere at Hawaii International Film Festival

The Hawaii International Film Festival has officially unveiled its 40th Anniversary lineup and among the roster of select films making its nationwide World Premiere will be “Lumpia With A Vengeance.”

The long-awaited action-comedy features former UFC fighter Mark Muñoz, April Absynth, Darion Basco, and Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Til Dawn).

The 40th Hawaii International Film Festival takes place from Nov. 5 – 29.

A reboot of the 2003 Filipino American cult-favorite, “Lumpia,” “Lumpia With A Vengeance” will also reunite some of the original cast and will be part of another festival first: A hybrid virtual and in-theater program which will allow for audiences across the United States to access a screening.

For updated scheduling and ticket information, please check out www.hiff.org or www.lovethatlumpia.com

