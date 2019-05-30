Watch the sneak peek of “Blue’s Clues” reboot with Fil-Am star Joshua Dela Cruz

Nickelodeon released the first video this week teasing the reboot of popular children’s show “Blue’s Clues,” which will star Filipino American Joshua Dela Cruz

The updated Nick Jr. classic, now named “Blue’s Clues & You,” is set to debut this November with 20 slated episodes.

The video features Dela Cruz introducing himself and his puppy Blue (now CGI), saying “we can’t wait to play Blue’s Clues with you.” Dela Cruz and Blue take viewers inside the home where we meet familiar characters like Magenta, Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper, and the Mailbox. Plus the iconic props, Thinking Chair and the Handy Dandy Notebook, are back.

It was announced last September that Dela Cruz will take over as the show’s third human host after a stint as the “Aladdin” understudy in the Broadway musical. Before he was an understudy for the lead role in “Aladdin,” the young Fil-Am appeared in “Here Lies Love,” “Merrily We Roll Along” and “The King and I,” which he starred alongside fellow Fil-Am actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

“From the moment we decided to make a new version of the series, we knew that so much of the energy and magic of the show comes from the host’s ability to bring preschoolers into the colorfully animated world of Blue and her friends,” said Cathy Galeota, Senior VP preschool content at Nickelodeon Group last September. “Josh’s wonderful theater background and his natural charisma checked all the boxes for us, and of course Steve’s stamp of approval only solidified our decision.”

“Blue’s Clues & You” will be Dela Cruz’s television debut as a series regular; previously, he appeared on CBS’ “Bull” and ABC’s “Time After Time.”

“I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt,” Steve Burns, the original host, said in a statement last September during the reboot’s announcement.

“Blue’s Clues” ran from 1996 to 2006, featuring another human host, Steve’s brother Joe (Donovan Patton) after Steve departed the show.

“Blue’s Clues & You” will follow the same format as its parent show with educational episodes focusing on colors, comprehension, music, math and science. The mainstay of the original show was its interactive nature, inviting the young viewer to be a part of the episode.