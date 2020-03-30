‘This pandemic has kept my family apart’: Fil-Am actor Nico Santos says stepdad died from coronavirus

Filipino American actor Nico Santos over the weekend announced that his stepfather has succumbed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Santos paid tribute to his stepfather “Tito Sonny” on Saturday, March 28, a day after the latter lost his battle with the virus.

“He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy,” the actor said in the tribute, sharing a photo of his stepfather and mother.

Santos shared that his mother “Tita” also contracted COVID-19, but hasn’t required hospitalization.

“My mom is also fighting COVID-19. For the time being, she has not required hospitalization,” he said.

He also expressed his pain and frustrations in dealing with the family’s loss during the pandemic.

“The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days. I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore,” he said.

Santos ended his post by requesting everyone to send prayers for his mother.

“Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom. I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you,” he said.

Santos was born in the Philippines and moved to Gresham, Oregon with his family at 16. He played Oliver T’sien in the movie adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” and is also starring in the NBC hit series “Superstore” as a sales associate named Mateo Liwanag.

As of writing, there are now more than 140,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 2,000 fatalities and 4,000 recoveries.