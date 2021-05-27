Netflix’s anime series ‘Trese’ features all-star Filipino cast

NETFLIX has announced the complete English and Filipino language voice cast for its highly-anticipated original anime series “Trese.”

The streaming giant on Friday, May 21, revealed that Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, “The Good Place” star Manny Jacinto, and award-winning actor Darren Criss are among the Hollywood celebrities with Filipino blood to join the series.

Along with them are Fil-Am actors Jon Jon Briones (“Ratched”), Dante Basco (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”), and Lou Diamond Phillips (“La Bamba”).

In March, Netflix announced that actresses Liza Soberano and Shay Mitchell will voice supernatural detective Alexandra Trese in the Filipino and English version of the series, respectively.

“Trese” tells the story of Alexandra Trese, who protects Manila from threats of the supernatural kind such as tikbalang and kapre. It is executive produced by Jay Oliva and produced by Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson of BASE Entertainment, a Jakarta and Singapore-based studio.

The series is based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo.

Below is the full list of the voice cast for “Trese.”

English version:

• Shay Mitchell as Alexandra Trese

• Griffin Puatu as The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio), Bantay

• Matt Yang King as Captain Guerrero, Dominic

• Jon Jon Briones as Hank, Xa-Mul

• Steve Blum as Datu Talagbusao, Ibwa

• Carlos Alazraqui as Anton Trese, Santelmo

• Manny Jacinto as Maliksi

• Eric Bauza as Nuno the Snitch, Bagyon Lektro

• Darren Criss as Marco

• Nicole Scherzinger as Miranda Trese

• Lou Diamond Phillips as Mayor Sancho Santamaria

• Dante Basco as Bagyon Kulimlim

• Rodney To as Aswang market guard, man in drag

Filipino version:

• Liza Soberano as Alexandra Trese

• Simon dela Cruz as The Kambal (Crispin and Basilio)

• Apollo Abraham as Captain Guerrero

• Christopher Carlo Caling as Hank

• Eugene Adalia as Anton Trese

• Cheska Aguiluz as Miranda Trese

• Christian Velarde as Nuno

• Bryan Encarnacion as Datu Talagbusao

• Nica Rojo as Ramona

• Jo Anne Orobia-Chua as Emissary

• Jose Amado Santiago as Marco

• Steve dela Cruz as Maliksi

• Rene Tandoc as Mayor Santamaria

• Steffi Graf Bontogon-Mola as Young, Teen Alexandra

• RJ Celdran as Santelmo, Señor Armanaz

• Elyrey Martin as Ibwa, Dominic

• Steven Bontogon as Jobert

“Trese” is set to premiere on Netflix on June 11.