Two Filipino-centric films to premiere at 2021 SXSW Online

“THE Fabulous Filipino Brothers” directed by Filipino American actor Dante Basco and “Islands” by Filipino Canadian Martin Edralin are set to premiere in the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival.

SXSW on Wednesday, February 10, revealed its lineup for the 28th edition of the SXSW Film Festival, which will take place online from March 16 to 20, 2021.

Films in the lineup will screen in the following categories: Headliners; Narrative Feature Competition; Documentary Feature Competition; Narrative Spotlight; Documentary Spotlight; Visions; Midnighters; Global; 24 Beats Per Second; Festival Favorites; and, new this year, 2020 Spotlight.

“It’s been a year unlike any we’ve experienced, first marked by the cancellation of SXSW 2020,” said Janet Pierson, Director of Film.

“We feel privileged to have been able to pivot to SXSW Online and present a fantastic treasure trove of programming, including a pared down and wonderful selection of films that we know will delight, entertain, and move our attendees,” she added.

Edralin’s “Islands” is under Narrative Feature Competition, along with seven other world premieres. “Islands” tell the story of a shy Filipino immigrant on the cusp of 50 who pleads with God for a companion, terrified of the prospect of being alone.

“We’re thrilled to announce that ISLANDS the first feature by award-winning director Martin Edralin, will make its world premiere at SXSW 2021 in the Narrative Feature Competition, marking one of the first-ever Filipino-language narrative feature to premiere at the festival! Starring Rogelio Balagtas, Sheila Lotuaco and Steve Comilang, produced by Circus Zero Films and Silent Tower,” according to the film’s Facebook page.

Meanwhile, “The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” — starring Dante, Derek, Dion and Darion Basco — will be screened in Narrative Spotlight, along with seven other high profile narrative features receiving their World, International, North American, U.S. or Texas premieres at SXSW.

“The Fabulous Filipino Brothers,” set between Northern California and the Philippines, tells the story of four brothers and “a highly controversial Filipino wedding.” The film also features cockfights, adultery, romance, food, and family.

SXSW Online will take place across several platforms like web, mobile, and premium viewing from your TV. Seven films will launch every two hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

SXSW audiences will be able to watch 75 features including 57 world premieres, three international premieres, four North American premieres, one U.S. premiere, eight Texas premieres, and 53 films from first-time filmmakers. There will also be 84 short films which includes music videos, episodic premieres and pilots, virtual cinema projects, and special events.