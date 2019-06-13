WATCH: Award-winning indie film ‘Yellow Rose’ releases official trailer

Fresh from a winning streak at three film festivals , the trailer for independent film “Yellow Rose” has dropped on Thursday, June 13.

“Yellow Rose,” a product of Home Away Productions and Cinematografo Originals, has received high praise and accolades, recently winning three grand jury awards at the 2019 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, the 2019 CAAMFest Asian American Film Festival‎, and the 2019 Bentonville Film Festival.

Yellow Rose is a timely story about a headstrong Filipina girl named Rose (played by two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada) from a small Texas town who fights to pursue her dreams as a country music star while facing the threat of deportation. The film is directed by Diane Paragas and also stars Tony Award Winner Lea Salonga, Country Music Star Dale Watson, and Philippine actress Princess Punzalan. This is Noblezada’s debut in film.

“We’re excited for everyone to finally see the first images of Yellow Rose. Throughout our screenings, we’ve been touched by how the film resonates with so many different people no matter their background,” says Paragas. “We look forward to bringing our film to a wider audience in the months to come.”

The official trailer gives audiences their first look at the story and features some original songs (“Square Peg”, “Quietly Into the Night”) developed for the film. The original songs in the feature were written and composed by Paragas, Watson, Noblezada, and other crew —and are performed by the cast.

Yellow Rose will open this year’s Asian American International Film Festival presented by Asian CineVision in New York City on July 25th at Asia Society.