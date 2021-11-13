Winwyn Marquez stars in suspense-thriller film ‘Nelia,’ an official entry in this year’s MMFF

“Nelia,” a film produced by A and Q Productions Films, Inc., has made it as one of the official films in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Beauty queen Winwyn Marquez leads the all-star cast of the suspense-thriller movie. The star said she is grateful for the opportunity.

“Mixed emotions talaga. Kabado, tuwa, takot etc pero sobrang grateful na napili ang Nelia dahil alam ko buong cast and production binigay lahat nung ginagawa ang film,” Marquez shared as she recalled her reaction as the list of official entries was announced.

“I was watching from FB Live nung announcement and kinakabahan ako kasi syempre mga unang movies na binanggit napakalaking mga artista at pinaghandaan na mga pelikula din,” she added. “Nung biglang binanggit yung synopsis naparecord ako bigla kasi di ako makapaniwala.”

Marquez plays the title role as Nelia in this film directed by Lester Dimaranan with screenplay written by one of its producers Melanie Honey Quiño. The film tackles the story of a nurse whose womanly instincts and gut feel are aroused because of the mysterious cases happening in the hospital where she works.

Joining the cast are Raymond Bagatsing, Ali Forbes, Mon Confiado, Lloyd Samartino, Shido Roxas, Dexter Doria, Dan Alvaro, Sarah Javier, April Anne Dolot, Massey Shamsoddin, Red Atienza, Juan Carlos Galano, and Aldwin Alegre.

“Nelia” was shot in the postcard-perfect and IG-friendly location of Gapan, Nueva Ecija.

The power tandem behind A and Q Productions Film, Inc. are Attorney Aldwin F. Alegre and Attorney Mary Melanie H. Quiño.