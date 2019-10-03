Filipino wins 2019 US Professional Tennis Association Star Award

LAS VEGAS — The United States Professional Tennis Association held its Awards Lunch this past Wednesday during the 2019 USPTA World Conference presented by Havana Bob’s at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Alex Marcial of West Covina, Calif., was presented with the 2019 USPTA Star Award.

The USPTA Star Award is presented annually to members who have dedicated many years to volunteering in grassroots tennis initiatives that incorporate multiculturalism and promote tennis and sportsmanship to the players they touch.

Marcial founded Friends of Philippine Tennis in 2012. Since then, he’s worked to collect used tennis equipment, including racquets, shoes, balls and nets, and donate them to his native Philippines, where tennis equipment is expensive. In 2018, FOPT delivered over 750 racquets, 1,200 pairs of shoes, 5,000 tennis balls and 50 nets.

Founded in 1927, the USPTA is the global leader in tennis-teacher certification and professional development. With more than 14,000 members worldwide, the association raises the standards of tennis-teaching professionals and coaches and promotes a greater awareness of the sport.