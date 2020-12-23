Black Fil-Am Raiders player Josh Jacobs named to 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

LAS Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has been named to the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl roster.

The NFL on Monday, December 21, announced its 2021 AFC Pro Bowl roster, which includes Jacobs as well as his Raiders teammate, tight end Darren Waller.

Jacobs, who is Black and Filipino American, is currently sixth in the league with 970 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games, according to Sports Illustrated. He developed a promising 2019 rookie campaign after rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns.

The 5’10” 22-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma played college football at the University of Alabama and was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The 2021 Pro Bowl Game originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 31, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The venue will host the 2022 Pro Bowl instead.

According to the NFL, it is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21.

“The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms,” it said in a statement on its website. (Ritchel Mendiola/AJPress)