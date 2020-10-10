Fil-Am basketball star Sage Tolentino receives offer from Auburn University

FILIPINO American Sage Tolentino announced that he was offered a spot in Auburn University’s basketball program.

“I am humbled and honored to receive an offer from Coach Bruce Pearl and the entire Auburn family. All glory to God,” the 7-foot Hawaii-raised center wrote his Instagram account on Wednesday, October 7.

The Auburn Tigers, the college team of NBA legend Charles Barkley, ranked 20th in the United States last season as it went 12-6 in SEC and 25-6 overall before the college season’s cancellation due to the pandemic.

Tolentino also reportedly received offers from Tennessee State University, Kentucky University and Kansas University.

He is also a Gilas Pilipinas prospect after steering Maryknoll High School in Honolulu, Hawaii to back-to-back State Championships last year. The 16-year old posted 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks.

Tolentino is currently enlisted with East West Private.