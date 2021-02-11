Fil-Am Chanelle Molina joins WNBA training camp

FILIPINA American Chanelle Molina is one step closer to making it to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The WNBA’s Indiana Fever this week announced that Molina has been signed to a training camp contract.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed as per the policy of the team.

Molina, for her part, took to Instagram to acknowledge the importance of her achievement.

“It has taken a lot of hard work, dedication and patience to get here. The WNBA has always been the goal, therefore I accepted and fell in love with the process to get here! There are not many Filipino women in the WNBA, so this is for the progress of women’s basketball all over the world,” she wrote.

“I will celebrate this success and accomplishment, but it’s back to helping my team overseas win in the morning,” she added. “Thank you Indiana Fever for this opportunity. See you all soon!”

Molina, who was born in Hawaii to Filipino parents, played college ball for Washington State for four years, averaging 12.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.

In 2016, she was rated as a five-star recruit by ESPN.

After going undrafted in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Molina played professionally for the Norrköping Dolphins in Sweden.

The 5-foot-9 guard is currently averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in the 15 games with the Dolphins this season.

“Chanelle recorded an excellent career at Washington State in the very challenging Pac-12 Conference. She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp,” said Fever head coach Marianne Stanley.

“She is having a great year overseas in Sweden this season because of how she has continued to improve,” Stanley added.