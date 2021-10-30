Fil-Am players Jordan Clarkson, Jalen Green make NBA history in Jazz vs. Rockets game

First NBA players of Filipino descent to play in same game

THERE’S another historic moment for the books as the United States continues to celebrate October as Filipino American History Month.

This time, history was made on the basketball court as Filipino American players Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green faced off in a game between Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets on Thursday, October 28.

Dubbed Filipino Heritage Night at the Houston Rockets, the game marked the first time two NBA players of Filipino descent shared the court.

“Just us two being here, it’s super inspirational for the youth and every Filipino American, every Filipino, anybody with Filipino blood,” Jazz guard Clarkson said in the post-game presser.

Clarkson’s grandmother hails from Pampanga, while Green’s mother is from Ilocos Sur.

Clarkson described the matchup as “an amazing experience,” adding that he hoped to “see more.”

“I feel like it’s an amazing experience, something that can’t be done again because we’re the first. Hopefully, we see more,” he said.

🇵🇭 @JalenGreen and @JordanClarksons became the first two players of Filipino descent to play in the same NBA game! pic.twitter.com/WI0WfhvOPt — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2021

Clarkson also addressed the Filipino fans who continue to support him and Green.

“We feel the love, we feel the support,” he said.

“When I step on the floor, when we step on the floor, we know we represent the country, represent our people, and we go out there and do what we do,” he added.

The Jazz took the victory from the Rockets, 122-91, to stay undefeated.

Clarkson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists for Utah.

Meanwhile, Green, the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, finished with 13 points, three boards, three assists, a steal, and a block for Houston. As part of the heritage night, fans took home T-shirts with Green’s No. 0.