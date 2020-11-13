Fil-Am Remy Martin named to AP preseason All-America team

FILIPINO AMERICAN Remy Martin on Wednesday, November 11, was one of six players named to the Associated Press’ 2020-21 preseason All-America team.

Martin is the second player from Arizona State to receive AP preseason All-American honors after Ike Diogu in 2003-04.

He will be joined by Luka Garza of Iowa, Jared Butler of Baylor, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma, and Corey Kispert of Gonzaga, who tied with Martin for the last spot.

Martin was born to a Filipino mother and has a dual US-Philippine citizenship. He currently plays for Pac-12 Conference school Arizona State.

“Martin started his career at Arizona State as the bouncy-haired energizer off the bench, lifting his team with pizazz and hard-nosed defense. The 6-foot guard has since developed into an unquestioned leader on a team loaded with talented guards,” the AP News wrote.

Martin averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season. He had initially declared for the 2020 NBA draft, but withdrew later to stay for his senior season.

He is set to play his final year with the Sun Devils this upcoming NCAA season that starts on November 25 in the U.S. (Ritchel Mendiola/AJPress)