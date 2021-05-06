Fil-Am rock climbing athletes Pamela Price & Justin Nucum to compete on TBS’ ‘WIPEOUT’

COMPETITIVE Filipino American athletes, Pamela Price and Justin Nucum, are set to compete on the hit TV show, “WIPEOUT,” airing on TBS Network.

Their specific episode will air on Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. EST/PST. The show is hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer & Camille Kostek.

Scouted for their free climbing bouldering and rock climbing skills, Pamela and Justin compete under the team name the: #BOULDERBUDDIES. As Filipino athletes, they proudly represent their community as they compete on the WILDEST obstacle course(s) on primetime.

A gold medalist and Tougher Mudder Champion, Pamela competed on Season 11 of American Ninja Warrior. Since then, she has competed in rock climbing competitions and taken home a handful of gold medals in the trail race circuit. Vice President of the daily news site, LATFusa.com and executive producer of the Hollywood Beauty Awards, Pamela lives with the rare disease, Behcet’s Disease. She founded @WeCareWhen, a rare disease resource and care package community. Pamela is sponsored by the popular franchise: It’s Boba Time.

Justin is the founder and CEO of Hardkour Performance, an obstacle course racing training company and lifestyle brand. A coach, fitness trainer and entrepreneur, he started out in the fashion industry before building one of today’s top obstacle course racing teams in the nation. From Hardkour Performance to Hardkour Nutrition, his empire is ever-growing.