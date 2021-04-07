Fil-Am son of basketball champ Ron Harper declares for NBA Draft

FILIPINO American Ron Harper Jr., son of NBA champion Ron Harper, has declared for the NBA Rookie Draft.

Harper Jr., who has been with Rutgers University (RU) for three seasons, announced his intention on Saturday, April 3, in an Instagram post.

“I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility,” wrote the 6’6” winger.

“This has been a life long dream of mine that Rutgers University has put me in the position to chase,” he added.

Harper Jr. was born to Maria Pizzaro, who is Filipina, and the older Harper, who won five championships as a member of the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Fil-Am hooper played a vital role for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the 2020 to 2021 United States National Collegiate Athletics Association season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

The Scarlet Knights reached the second round of this year’s national championship but lost against the University Houston Cougars.

Harper Jr., in his Instagram post, thanked the people who helped in “shaping” him into the person he is today.

“These past three years have been nothing short of a blessing. Coach Pikiell and his staff took a chance on a kid from Jersey when not many other people would and for that I am extremely grateful. The success I’ve had wouldn’t be possible without the people around me,” he wrote.

“My family, coaches, and teammates push me to become the best version of myself everyday on and off the court. I couldn’t thank them enough for shaping me into the man I am today,” he added.

Harper Jr. concluded his post, saying: “Thank you Rutgers Nation for your support. Go RU.”