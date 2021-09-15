Filipina American tennis player wins US Open mixed doubles title

FILIPINA American tennis player Desirae Krawczyk has claimed the mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open with partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.
The second-seeded team of Krawczyk and Salisbury defeated Giuliana Olmos of Mexico and Marcelo Arevalo of Argentina 7-5, 6-2 in the finals on Sunday, September 12, at Flushing Meadows.
This is the pair’s second Grand Slam title this year, following their victory at the French Open.
“It has been an incredible two weeks,” said Krawczyk. “It has been amazing.”
Krawczyk was born in the United States to a Polish father and a Filipina mother who hails from Cagayan.
Earlier this year, she also won the mixed doubles crown with Neal Skupski of Britain at Wimbledon.
Krawczyk is now the first American to win three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles in a year since Martina Hingis and Leander Paes in 2015.
Meanwhile, Salisbury, who won the men’s doubles title with American Rajeev Ram on Friday, became the first British player to win the U.S. Open doubles and mixed titles in the same year since American Bob Bryan in 2010.