‘I have to prove that I’m not done yet’: Pacquiao holds media workout ahead of Aug. 21 bout

Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao held a media workout that streamed live on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel Wednesday, August 4.

With over three weeks away, Pacquiao is preparing to take on unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The anticipated bout will be the 42-year-old boxer’s first fight in two years.

“I’m expecting a good fight. Spence is an aggressive fighter and I know that we can create a lot of action in the ring for all of the fans watching. I have lots of advantages in this fight. My speed and power, along with my strategy and experience, are all advantages for me,” Pacquiao said.

He told reporters that he chose Spence “because I want to add more to my legacy and accomplishments. I have to prove that I’m not done yet.” Despite his age, he’s touting his speed, power and experience as advantages over his opponent.

When asked about whether this will be his last bout, the boxer-turned-senator isn’t closing any doors to more in the future.

“This could be my last fight, or there could be more. Like I’ve always said, it’s one at a time. After the fight, I’ll talk about the plan and see if there’s another fight coming,” he said.

As a decorated boxer, Pacquiao hopes that he can mentor younger fighters in the ring.

“I know my career will not last forever, that’s why I’m starting to help the young fighters in this sport who want to follow in my footsteps. It’s very important to me at this point in my career,” he said.