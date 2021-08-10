Pacquiao to face new opponent on Aug. 21 after Errol Spence Jr. sidelined with eye injury

WITH a little over a week to go until returning to the ring, Filipino boxer turned Senator Manny Pacquiao will be facing a new opponent on August 21 in his first bout in two years.

American boxer and unified world welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs) will be bowing out of the anticipated fight after suffering from a retinal tear in his left eye, which will require surgery, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Tuesday, August 10.

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21,’’ Spence said in a statement. “I was excited about the fight and the event. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed to get surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition. I’d like to apologize to everyone. You know I’ll be back as soon back soon. We’ve come back from worse.

The Filipino eight-division and former welterweight champion will instead face 35-year-old World Boxing Association welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (26-4, 12 KOs), who was originally preparing to make his first title defense against Fabian Maidana in the co-feature of the Spence-Pacquiao card.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,’’ Pacquiao said. “Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage. I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring.”

Ugas, who is from Santiago, Cuba, is an Olympic bronze medalist and was elevated to world champion in January after winning a WBA Championship belt by defeating Abel Ramos last September. He previously was on an eight-fight winning streak before losing a narrow split-decision to Shawn Porter in a world title fight in March 2019.

He said he’s “more than ready to take on this challenge” and will be “coming to win this fight.”

The fight will take place on Saturday, August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be broadcast live on FOX Sports PPV.