PH hosting 2020 Asian swim meet

CLARK, Pampanga — Seemingly on its way to declare its hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games successful, the Philippines again got the nod to host another major sporting event next year with the signing of the staging of the 11th Asian Swimming Championships at the New Clark City Aquatics Center on Sunday, December 8.

The Asian Swimming Championships is a major aquatics event held every four years among athletes from Asian countries under the governance of the Asian Amateur Swimming Federation (AASF), the governing body of aquatics in Asia. The last edition of the championships was held in Tokyo in 2016.

This will be the first time the Philippines will host the event.

The signing ceremony was attended by Taha Suleiman Al Kishry, secretary general of the AASF; Lani Velasco, Philippine Swimming Inc. president; Butch Ramirez, chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission; and Vince Dizon, president and chief executive officer of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.