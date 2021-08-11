Pres. Duterte to give cash incentives to PH Olympians

PHILIPPINE President Rodrigo Duterte has pledged additional cash incentives to all Filipino athletes who represented the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“My office, the Office of the President, will grant additional cash incentives to our athletes in the Tokyo Olympics,” he announced Monday, August 9, during a courtesy call with Filipino Olympians.

Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam will receive P2 million each from his office for bagging silver medals, while Eumir Marcial will receive P1 million for winning the bronze.

The additional cash incentive from Duterte is on top of the reward mandated by law where Olympic silver and bronze medalists are entitled to P5 million, and P2 million, respectively.

The medalists will also receive the Order of Lapu-Lapu medal for bringing “honor to the country.”

All other non-medalist Filipino athletes who competed in the Tokyo Games will receive P200,000 and a presidential citation.

“It is not an everyday occurrence that we receive such an honor from our citizens of the Republic of the Philippines. You went to Tokyo to fight and I’d say you did your best and the Filipino people appreciate it, especially bringing honor to the country,” said Duterte.

“Those who participated in all events brought honor to the country, irrespective of — I do not care about winning, that is why they will receive P200,000, all of you, all other Olympians will receive from my office,” he added.

Duterte also jested that the athletes should inform the Palace if they want even more incentives.

“Kung medyo tingin ninyo na kulang pa, paki-alam lang at sabihin dadagdagan pa natin ng dagdag kung tingin niyo kulang. Kulang pa ba (If you feel that it is not enough, just tell us if we should add more if you think it is still not enough. Is it not enough)?” he said.

“That is all the money that we can afford, actually. Congratulations again at Mabuhay kayong lahat!” he added.

Previously, Duterte pledged to give Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz P3 million and a house and lot in her hometown Zamboanga City.