Roy Jones Jr. Says he and Oscar De La Hoya Have Unfinished to Settle

PENSACOLA, FL (April 2, 2021) – 12-time world champion, Roy Jones Jr. (66-9, 47 KOs), has let it be known that he is willing to battle Oscar De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) in his return to the ring fight this summer on Triller.

“I spoke to Roy today and he is feeling great, and is willing to fight Oscar De La Hoya,” said Alfy Smith, Roy Jones Jr.’s trainer. “I know that they never got to fight based off weight classes before, but now would be the perfect time to give the fans a great fight that they’d thought they would get to see. De La Hoya has one of the greatest left hooks in boxing history, Roy has a devastating hook as well, we shall see who will be the real “Captain Hook.”

Jones Jr. who returned on November 28th, against Mike Tyson in a box office shattering pay-per-view, that saw the two men fight to a draw, now is looking to get in the mix with another legend such as himself.

“The fans all over the world love Roy Jones Jr and Oscar De La Hoya, continued Smith. “This is a great fight, an exciting matchup where you would only dream it up in a video game, now we have a chance to make it a reality. Roy is still active and training every day, he’s in tremendous shape and his speed is still crisp.”