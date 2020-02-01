AAPA mentorship program begins in March 

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

THE Asian American Pacific Association (AAPA)’s mentorship program is currently accepting early applications. Take advantage of the early registration special of $250 through Friday, February 14th.

The AAPA mentorship program provides professionals with a one-year mentorship and leadership training program. Participants attend speaker sessions, workshops, and executive forums that teach critical management skills while working one-on-one with a mentor to reach specific career goals. The program is open to professionals from diverse ethnic backgrounds who seek career advancement. The program will begin in March 2020.

Benefits:

• Elevate your employees’ leadership skills that are critical to career growth and success.

• Improve employee productivity and retention.

• Strengthen the leadership pipeline with diverse leaders.

• Deepen employee connections with like-minded professionals and executives.

Mark your calendars! AAPA will have its Orientation Session on Saturday, March 13, 2020. More details to follow.

Since 1999, AAPA has continually provided some of the most effective and comprehensive leadership development programs in Southern California. More than 77% of mentees received promotions after graduating from the Mentorship program and more than 82% indicated AAPA was instrumental to their promotion. Since its inception, AAPA has served over 1,100 mentees and 2,500 community members.