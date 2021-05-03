Mapúa University brings its premier engineering and IT education offshore, offers fully online bachelor’s degree programs to learners abroad

Anyone in the world can now get Mapúa University’s premier engineering and IT education with its fully online bachelor’s degree programs.

The Manila-based educational institution is offering six Commission on Higher Education (CHED)-approved fully online undergraduate programs in Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Computer Science, and Information Technology, expanding the reach of its world-recognized education to learners residing in other countries.

Offering the same excellent quality of education as their regular on-campus counterparts, these fully online programs provide learners with the flexibility of “anytime, anywhere” education. They feature teaching and learning activities that are designed to be asynchronous, wherein there is no required real-time interaction between students and instructors. This learning option offered by Mapúa is ideal for learners who are outside the country. Students can access content and coursework at a time that best suits their schedule regardless of their time zones, with deadlines of submission of assessment tasks and the University’s academic calendar being the only time considerations in these programs.

The fully online programs also promote self-paced learning that does not interfere with other commitments like family life, work, chore time, or even leisure breaks, benefiting working students, those who were not able to complete their college degree and would like to do so while continuing to work, and professionals who are seeking another degree in order to shift careers or advance in their current jobs.

With strong digital capabilities in place, Mapúa facilitates learning in fully online programs with powerful educational technology tools and vast and up-to-date online learning resources through its very own learning management system, Cardinal EDGE.

Despite the remote setup in fully online programs, Mapúa provides student support services through life coaches to guide and assist learners throughout their academic and student life. Life coaches will act as advisers to students on matters related to their fully online studies, such as academic advising and enrollment, career advising and placement opportunities, goal setting, time management and social skills coaching, and other transactions with the University.

With an increasing adoption of technological advancements globally, learners must be equipped with digital-related skills to cope with the ever-changing landscape of industries. As remote learning and online education become the new norm, Mapúa University’s fully online programs were developed to make learning experience enriching with the necessary skills to empower them in the future.

To learn more about Mapúa’s fully online bachelor’s degree programs, visit https://www.mapua.edu.ph/DigitalAcademics/UndergraduatePrograms.aspx. Applications for Academic Year 2021-2022 are ongoing. Applicants may apply online at https://www.mapua.edu.ph/ApplyNow2.aspx.