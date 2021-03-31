[COLUMN] COVID-19 is the cross we continue to carry this Holy Week. How do we move toward resurrection?

FOR the second year in a row, we are still in calvary, carrying the load of our cross brought by the escalating threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

We thought it would be over by now. Some died still in denial that the pandemic even existed. But no matter how much we cry, complain or despair about it, we all know it was real and is still upon us.

As if the news about the deaths in different parts of the world since 2020 was not enough, hearing and reading about the fear and loss in our own families and friends break our hearts even more, especially if we lose our loved ones ourselves.

The pandemic also disrupted the lives and livelihoods of many of us and shattered so many dreams. Many continue to feel powerless, angry, and desperate because, for many, there is no end in sight.

We are fortunate here in the United States because under the Biden administration, we are now more than achieving the goal of vaccinating most Americans. The medical frontlines and essential workers, senior citizens and those with high-risk medical conditions were given priority. Those who are 50 and above will be next in line by April 1 in California. Younger ones, 16 and above, will be scheduled for vaccination beginning April 16. By May 1, there will be vaccine supply for all adults in America.

However, it is a different case for kababayans in the Philippines, who include my own family. No one among them has been vaccinated. Not even the medical front liners have been protected because of issues in the supply of vaccines.

This Holy Week and every day of our lives, when we realize that we have no full control over this crisis, we can only hold on to our faith in God to continue choosing hope over despair.

Pope Francis reminded us on March 27: “Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?” (Mk 4:35-41). We have realized we are on the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together”.

In his homily on Palm Sunday, Pope Francis said: “God is at our side in every affliction, in every fear; no evil, no sin will ever have the final word. God triumphs, but the palm of victory passes through the wood of the cross. For the palm and the cross are inseparable.”

During these most difficult trying times, let us remember that “This, too, shall pass.”

But for us to move from the palm to Good Friday to Resurrection on Easter Sunday, we are called to remember that God is in control. And even as God sent His only begotten Son to save us from our sins, our Savior Jesus Christ humbled Himself, carried His cross so He could rise again in three days on Easter for our salvation.

Our true salvation is in living in the Way, the Truth and the Life of Jesus.

As we carry the cross in our own Calvary during the test of faith in this pandemic, let us remember that as Jesus had to die in the cross, we are called to die to ourselves, our sins of selfishness, and begin thinking not just of our own needs, caprices, liberties, conveniences, and yes, not just of our own lives but the lives of our brothers and sisters, of mankind.

Easter Sunday will come as we all do our share in willfully submitting ourselves to the safety measures — mask up, practice physical distancing, avoid crowds, wash our hands, and get vaccinated.

We all need to remember we are in one boat together, and we all need to row this both together in harmony, and in faith to protect our lives and the lives of others. The sooner we get our act of faith together, the faster we go ashore to safety and the life of normalcy and abundance as God promised.

Have a meaningful Holy Week. God bless us all. See you all on Easter!

