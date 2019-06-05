Congress should grow a spine and impeach Trump after revelations in the Russia probe

ROBERT Mueller finally broke his silence on Wednesday, May 29 to announce that he was ending his tenure as special counsel and that he was resigning from the Department of Justice. He clarified the truth behind the investigation that probed any links or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump campaign.

The short surprise statement Mueller gave did not offer additional information beyond what was already stipulated in the 448-page report his office turned into the DOJ, but effectively dispelled the lies and misrepresentation made by Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr, and by President Trump himself and his administration, in connivance with their Republican cohorts in Congress.

Let the facts speak for themselves: The Mueller investigation debunks Trump’s characterization of the probe as a “hoax,” concluding based on hard evidence that Russia made “multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election.”

“That there were multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election, and that allegation deserves the attention of every American,” Mueller said at the end of his statement.

However, as it relates to the Trump campaign’s involvement in those efforts, the report said there was “insufficient evidence to charge a broader conspiracy.”

Mueller, however, did NOT exonerate Trump on the issue of obstruction of justice. He explained that he could not bring charges against Trump because of a DOJ policy that does not allow indictment of a sitting president, and therefore it would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge.

In the report, however, Mueller outlined at least 10 different cases where Trump obstructed justice. While the mandate given to him would not permit him to indict Trump, Congress has been mandated to investigate on the blatant abuse of power with corrupt intent, and file appropriate charges to make the President accountable according to the provisions of the Constitution and the rule of law.

WHAT IS CONGRESS WAITING FOR? Why not impeach Trump when strong evidence just grow by the day?

Both Republicans and Democrats in Congress are just not doing their jobs because of their own selfish political reasons. The Constitution is very clear about consequences to assault to our democracy, our democratic institutions and processes, and yet our spineless Members of Congress are prioritizing what is politically expedient looking forward to the 2020 elections.

This is why Trump has been emboldened to further stonewall all investigations against him because he knows how the Democrats are just like him and the Republicans — all want to hold on to power and win their elections.

Because of this moral corruption, we the American people lose. The Constitution and our democracy lose.

Democrats should remember that their chances of winning the votes of responsible and law-abiding Americans in 2020 actually depend on their political will and conviction to uphold and defend the Constitution, no matter what the cost.

CALL YOUR Senators and Representatives. IMPEACH TRUMP!

Let your voices be heard. Nobody is against the law, not even the President of the United States of America. If we give Trump a pass, we breed a dictator in him, and this sets a precedent for the future leaders of the United States.

Let us do our own role in protecting our democracy, which is, after all, the “government by the people, for the people, of the people.”

* * *

Gel Santos Relos is the anchor of TFC’s “Balitang America.” Views and opinions expressed by the author in this column are solely those of the author and not of Asian Journal and ABS-CBN-TFC. For comments, go to www.TheFil-AmPerspective.com, https://www.facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos