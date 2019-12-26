Merry Christmas! Uplifting quotes about our favorite holiday

CHRISTMAS, undoubtedly, is the Filipino people’s favorite holiday. It spans from September to January in the Philippines, and we take the same spirit with us even as many of us have already relocated to America and elsewhere around the world.

As we find ourselves rushing to prepare for Christmas — the Christmas cards, the Christmas tree, the house decorations, the gifts, the noche buena, the Christmas dinner, texts, audio and video calls to our families back home — let us pause for a moment and find the true meaning of Christmas in our hearts.

Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus, the fulfillment of the prophecy, the coming of our Savior who delivered us all from sins, which to me is our disconnect with our Creator, our Heavenly Father, our Almighty God.

When God became man in Jesus Christ, He showed us the Truth, the Light, the Way in His words, and in His deed as a human being on earth, so that we too will know what life really is all about and how we can live it abundantly.

God has shown us through Jesus Christ that true love, peace, happiness and salvation is anchored on our faith in God’s eternal perfect love for us, in trusting and obeying His will, in finding and realizing our life mission and purpose, in loving others as we love ourselves.

So this Christmas, let us reflect on this truth. Let our own life be our gift back to God for all the blessings and miracles He has given us.

Here are some more quotes as compiled by the staff of success.com:

Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas. – Peg Bracken

Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it’s Christmas. – Dale Evans

We are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime. – Laura Ingalls Wilder

What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. -Agnes M. Pahro

He who hs not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a tree. - Roy L. Smith

Oh Christmas isn’t just a day, it’s a frame of mind. – Valentine Davies (Miracle on 34th Street)

Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. – Norman Vincent Peale

Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand. - Dr. Seuss

Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day. -Helen Steiner Rice

Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love! -Hamilton Wright Mabie

The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family wrapped up in each other. -Burton Hillis

I truly believe that if we keep telling the Christmas story, singing Christmas songs, and living the Christmas spirit, we can bring jo and happiness and peace to this world. -Nortman Vincent Peale

A good conscience is a continual Christmas. -Benjamin Franklin

Christmas is a necessity. There has to be at least one day of the year to remind us that we’re here for something else besides ourselves. -Eric Sevareid

CHRISTMAS is a bridge. We need bridges as the river of time flows past. Today’s Christmas should mean creating happy hours for tomorrow and reliving those of yesterday. -Gladys Taber

MALIGAYANG PASKO at mapayapa, pinagpala at mapagpalayang Bagong Taon 2020!

* * *

Gel Santos Relos has been in news, talk, public service and educational broadcasting since 1989 with ABS-CBN and is now serving the Filipino audience using different platforms, including digital broadcasting, and print, and is working on a new public service program for the community. You may contact her through email at gelrelos@icloud.com, or send her a message via Facebook at Facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos.