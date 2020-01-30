NV Dems is giving every Nevada Democrat a voice in 2020

(Reading Time: 2 minutes)

In less than two weeks, Nevada will be the third state and the first Western state to join their neighbors in deciding who will be our Democratic nominee for president. The Silver State will be a critical state in selecting our party’s nominee, in part because of our diversity. Nevada is home to one of the fastest-growing AAPI populations in the country, making our caucus the first contest in which a significant amount of diverse voices will be heard.

That’s why the Nevada State Democratic Party worked for nearly a year to create the most accessible, expansive and transparent caucus yet. Our party designed a uniquely-Nevada caucus process–one that reflects Nevadans and the communities we live in.

Nevada Democrats will now have a couple of ways to participate in this year’s caucus. For the first time in any caucus state in the country, Democrats will be able to participate in a four day in-person early voting period from February 15th to the 18th at more than 80 locations across the state, including sites on the Las Vegas Strip, at Chinatown Plaza, and SEIU Local 1107’s hall.

For those wishing to participate on Caucus Day, February 22nd, NV Dems will host precinct caucuses at more than 250 locations across the state at locations central to our neighborhoods like schools, community centers and college campuses.

Finally, we’re continuing our tradition of hosting workplace caucus sites on the Las Vegas Strip allowing hospitality workers to participate from work at one of seven casino locations, from Mandalay Bay to the Wynn.

We’ve also worked to make our caucus more accessible by providing caucus materials, like our training tools and presidential preference cards, in multiple languages to include English, Spanish, and, for the first time this year, Tagalog.

A successful caucus in February is the first step in laying the foundation for a successful general election. We know the only way to ensure our caucus represents every Nevada Democrat is by engaging our diverse communities. That’s why NV Dems put in the work to partner with community leaders to educate and to encourage participation in the caucus process.

Over the past few months, NV Dems, in partnership with the AAPI Democratic Caucus, hosted caucus trainings and a mock caucus within the Asian-American community to educate attendees on the process and recruit volunteers. These trainings offered hands-on experience with caucus materials and a preview of what Caucus Day and the early vote period will look like.

With the help of community leaders, our party created a process that will bring the caucus to every community in every corner of our state. Whether it’s bringing the caucus to places like Chinatown Plaza and the Sahara West Library or translating our caucus materials into multiple languages, we’re working to give every Nevada Democrat the chance to participate.

Winning in November is our top priority in 2020, but we can’t win unless we have the voice of every Nevada Democrat heard in our caucus–so don’t forget to make a plan to caucus! You can find your nearest early vote location or your designated precinct caucus site by visiting caucus.nvdems.com and you can volunteer to help us make our caucus a success by signing up at nvdems.com/events.

* * *

William McCurdy II is a native Nevadan currently serving as Chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party. He also serves as Assemblyman representing Nevada’s 6th district.