[OPINION] Change is coming: Joe Biden is officially elected 46th US president with VP Kamala Harris

FOLLOWING the rule of law as set forth by the Constitution, January 20, 2021 marks a new chapter in the history of the United States when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in to lead the nation in building back better from the rubbles and ashes of the Trump presidency.

The American people have spoken. Joe Biden won during the November 3 presidential elections, garnering the greatest number of popular votes in the history with 81,283,495 votes compared to outgoing President Donald Trump’s 74,223,753 — a solid 7,059,472 margin of victory.

The Electoral College has spoken. Pursuant to election laws, Biden won the majority vote, surpassing the 270 electoral vote threshold, garnering 306 electoral votes or 51.4%, versus Trump’s 232, or 46.9%. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified the election results, upon which the electors cast their votes and handed Biden the victory.

Trump has desperately tried to hold onto power with all his brazen evil attempts to overturn the election results and trash the will of the American people with his baseless claims of massive election fraud and conspiracy theories that Biden and the Democrats — and basically the whole infrastructure of our democratic institutions and processes — stole the votes and the presidency from him.

But, the rule of law will and shall prevail. Biden won. Trump lost.

The Judiciary has spoken. The Supreme Court and 86 judges, appointed and elected by Republicans and Democrats alike, ruled against Trump’s and his cohorts’ efforts to overturn the results of the election.

The Legislature has spoken. Our representatives in Congress have affirmed the will of the people. The day after the election and with Biden already leading significantly, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote, “Joe Biden’s election will be historic, propelled by the votes of a record-shattering 70 million Americans—the most votes ever received by a presidential ticket in American history.” And she was right.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Joe Biden on Tuesday, December 15, saying, ”I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

McConnell called Biden someone “who has devoted himself to public service for many years.” He also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying “all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

The transition of executive power from the outgoing to the incoming administration has always been procedural and ceremonial, until Trump came along. Sadly those who value their own political survival chose to ignore the rule of law and the Constitution and instead vowed their adoring loyalty to Trump.

Trump himself continues to urge his blind followers to continue fighting for him, spewing even more toxic lies, and milking his fans with money he needs for his legal woes and campaign debts.

While McConnell’s acknowledgment of Biden’s victory gave other Republicans the impetus to abandon the sinking Trump ship and support the incoming administration, others remain Trump fanatics despite all the challenges we are facing as a nation.

Hence, the move of Democratic Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J), who has been outspoken against Republicans backing Trump’s baseless allegations of voter fraud.

As USA Today reported, “Pascrell authored a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Administration Committee Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren arguing the 126 House Republicans who signed on to support a lawsuit, which asks the Supreme Court to invalidate election decisions in several key states in hopes of overturning Biden’s win over Trump, were attempting to ‘demolish democracy’ and steal the election.”

The New Jersey Representative cited provisions in the Constitution outlining “that a person cannot serve in Congress if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the Constitution or the country and asks the leaders to ‘evaluate steps you can take’ in holding Republicans accountable.”

Indeed, the chaos we are facing, the division and misplaced priorities can be linked to these government officials’ dereliction of their oath to abide by and defend the Constitution and the American people. Their loyalty must be to the country and not the party nor Trump.

On top of the list is no less than Trump himself, enemy No. 1 of democracy, the nation and the American people.

Making them accountable will deter another Trump and his minions. This is our sacred duty as citizens of the United States of America.

* * *

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

* * *

Gel Santos Relos has been in news, talk, public service and educational broadcasting since 1989 with ABS-CBN and is now serving the Filipino audience using different platforms, including digital broadcasting, and print, and is working on a new public service program for the community. You may contact her through email at gelrelos@icloud.com, or send her a message via Facebook at Facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos.