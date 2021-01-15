[OPINION] Fighting for free speech

Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our Republic. The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution enacted in 1789 by our Founding Fathers explicitly states to protect freedom of speech: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Our Republic emphasizes freedom of speech by being able to express our opinions regardless of your political affiliation without the intervention of the government, the mainstream media, or big tech.

We are facing very dangerous 1984 Orwellian territory in 2021 during unprecedented times by allowing private companies, such as big tech, to control free speech in the wake of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

On January 13, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey released a statement describing why he suspended President Trump’s account. He tweeted: “After a clear warning we’d take this action, we made a decision with the best information we had based on threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter.”

World leaders expressed their discontent towards censoring the sitting President of the United States. For example, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador disagrees with Twitter’s actions of banning President Trump.

He explains, “I don’t like anybody being censored or taking away from the right to post a message on Twitter or Face(book). I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that.”

The outrage from conservatives about Twitter’s ban isn’t about President Trump, you can be next.

The underlying issue reckons from suppressing and canceling unpopular opinions. Allowing censorship gives big tech the full disclosure to not only cancel the current President of the United States but also your voice as an average American.

We can’t allow the cancel culture from big tech to pick and choose specific individual voices. Social media platforms reach out to millions of people as an opportunity towards listening to the different opinions of others.

There’s always going to be mild and offensive opinions even if those opinions expressed are unpopular. Expressing our opinions and ideas remains one of the pathways for our Republic to thrive as a society, not censorship.

We need to have meaningful discussions and cross-party lines to find the common ground to forgive each other from the wounds of political polarization that our country currently faces. Censorship of free speech is not the answer.

I urge Fil-Am conservatives to continue to express your opinions by protecting your right to free speech as Americans.

* * *

* * *

Lisa Noeth is a Fil-Am conservative commentator and Nevada Young Republicans co-director.

Lisa Melanie Noeth Lisa Melanie Noeth is a businesswoman and social entrepreneur behind LPN Trading LLC, an e-commerce business partnered with supplying inventory ranging from toys, books, and accessories to Amazon.com. Lisa now resides in Las Vegas with her husband Phil and looks forward to serving the community’s needs. Her interests include American politics, traveling and reading.