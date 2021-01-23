[OPINION] The daunting task of uniting the ‘divided states of America’ is upon us: Are we brave enough to see, be the light?

A NEW CHAPTER in America’s history has begun. From out of Donald Trump’s legacy of dividing America and sowing hatred and mistrust among our people comes the most difficult task of realizing the dream to unite us once again so we can all work together to build our country back better.

The 45th president of the United States left behind an America losing the war against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 people and counting, and an economy so devastated that has led to job losses and business closures, and that has threatened the survival of many hardworking Americans, quashing their dreams and exasperating their spirits.

Trump left behind an America that has been isolated from the rest of the free world where it used to reign as the beacon of democracy and the leader in protecting and saving the environment. He brought out the worst even among good people, leading by example in his lies, hateful rhetoric and demonization of people who look different, talk different, and pray differently, and those who do not go along his personal and political agenda that has threatened our democracy.

Trump left behind an America that has retrogressed from the leaps and bounds in progress made possible by the leadership of presidents before him who took to heart their oath of protecting and defending the Constitution and being a true public servant to the American people in this democracy.

President Joe Biden, in his inaugural speech on Wednesday, January 20, reminded us that “Democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

The 46th president of the United States said: “We must end this uncivil war” and “unity is the path forward.” Though millions did not vote for him, he vowed to be the president for ALL Americans.

“Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury,” he said. “No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos.”

“We will press forward with speed and urgency,” Biden said. “For we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build, and much to gain.”

This message resonated with us Americans who voted for him, crying for help to reclaim the soul of America, daring to dream on and unite this country again.

It was the poetry read during the inauguration that truly pierced our souls, our faith, and challenged us to do our share to make this dream a reality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Amanda Gorman — the 22-year-old black young woman who is the nation’s first-ever youth poet laureate — said as the power of words had been used to divide us, she wanted to use the same power of words in poetry to help heal our nation and unite our people again.

Read “The Hill We Climb” with your eyes, heart and soul of faith and love for our country. We cannot speak for other people but we can introspect and answer these questions: “Are you brave enough to see the light? Are you brave enough to BE the light that America needs toward healing and unity?”

When day comes we ask ourselves,

where can we find light in this never-ending shade?

The loss we carry,

We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace

And the norms and notions

of what just is

Isn’t always just-ice

And yet the dawn is ours

before we knew it

Somehow we do it

Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed

a nation that isn’t broken

but simply unfinished

We the successors of a country and a time

Where a skinny Black girl

descended from slaves and raised by a single mother

can dream of becoming president

only to find herself reciting for one

And yes we are far from polished

far from pristine

but that doesn’t mean we are

striving to form a union that is perfect

We are striving to forge a union with purpose

To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters and

conditions of man

And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us

but what stands before us

We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,

we must first put our differences aside

We lay down our arms

so we can reach out our arms

to one another

We seek harm to none and harmony for all

Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:

That even as we grieved, we grew

That even as we hurt, we hoped

That even as we tired, we tried

That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious

Not because we will never again know defeat

but because we will never again sow division

Scripture tells us to envision

that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree

And no one shall make them afraid

If we’re to live up to our own time

Then victory won’t lie in the blade

But in all the bridges we’ve made

That is the promise to glade

The hill we climb

If only we dare

It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit,

it’s the past we step into

and how we repair it

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation

rather than share it

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy

And this effort very nearly succeeded

But while democracy can be periodically delayed

it can never be permanently defeated

In this truth

in this faith we trust

For while we have our eyes on the future

history has its eyes on us

This is the era of just redemption

We feared at its inception

We did not feel prepared to be the heirs

of such a terrifying hour

but within it we found the power

to author a new chapter

To offer hope and laughter to ourselves

So while once we asked,

how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?

Now we assert

How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

We will not march back to what was

but move to what shall be

A country that is bruised but whole,

benevolent but bold,

fierce and free

We will not be turned around

or interrupted by intimidation

because we know our inaction and inertia

will be the inheritance of the next generation

Our blunders become their burdens

But one thing is certain:

If we merge mercy with might,

and might with right,

then love becomes our legacy

and change our children’s birthright

So let us leave behind a country

better than the one we were left with

Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,

we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one

We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,

we will rise from the windswept northeast

where our forefathers first realized revolution

We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,

we will rise from the sunbaked south

We will rebuild, reconcile and recover

and every known nook of our nation and

every corner called our country,

our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,

battered and beautiful

When day comes we step out of the shade,

aflame and unafraid

The new dawn blooms as we free it

For there is always light,

if only we’re brave enough to see it

If only we’re brave enough to be it

* * *

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

* * *

Gel Santos Relos has been in news, talk, public service and educational broadcasting since 1989 with ABS-CBN and is now serving the Filipino audience using different platforms, including digital broadcasting, and print, and is working on a new public service program for the community. You may contact her through email at gelrelos@icloud.com, or send her a message via Facebook at Facebook.com/Gel.Santos.Relos.