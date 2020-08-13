[OPINION] Wannabe dictators?

HAS President Donald Trump been fantasizing about becoming a dictator like his idol Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his favorite presidents-for-life China’s Xi Jingping and North Korea’s Kim Jung Un? In History News Network, author John C. Waugh, wrote an article with the eyebrow-raising title, “Trump – A Wannabe Dictator in Training.”

“In a view shared by many, it is easy to believe that what Donald Trump really wants is not to be president of the country, but dictator of it. Indeed, he has suggested how good it might be for him to enjoy a third term, perhaps more, even though the Constitution forcefully forbids it.

“In a Father’s Day tweet he fantasized over the possibility, suggesting the public might ‘demand’ that he serve a third term. The [good news], he wrote, ‘is that at the end of six years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT)…’

“After Chinese president Xi Jingping abolished term limits in his own country, Trump said he liked the sound of that. ‘President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have (to) give that a shot some day.’ Just joking? It is not all that laughable.” [The quotes in these two paragraphs are from an article by Gabrielle Bruney in Esquire, July 16, 2019. They have also appeared in the New York Times and Washington Post.]

Will Trump be able to pull it off? It is doubtful – not in the U.S. – but it won’t be for lack of trying. Wannabe Dictator Trump (a term coined by website Daily Sound and Fury) has threatened to revoke the licenses of broadcast networks that are airing unflattering commercials. Manila media should find that threat familiar. And in another move reminiscent of the Philippines, Trump recently sent federal troops to suppress protests in Portland, Oregon.

Trump has also given some unsubtle hints, such as suggesting that the Constitutionally- mandated presidential election on November 3 this year should be delayed, ostensibly to foil an unfounded “plot” by the Democrats to “steal the election.” In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump also said he would not readily accept his defeat, assuming that were to happen, until he had confirmed the legitimacy of the voting.

Of course, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put it very bluntly in a press statement: “Trump will be fumigated out” if he refuses to leave the White House after he loses.

Yes. Fumigated, like getting rid of a cockroach.

Fortunately, the U.S. is not a banana republic or a Communist state like Russia, China or North Korea. And even in the unlikely event that a wannabe dictator succeeds in getting all the services of the U.S. armed forces behind him, he would have to contend with the 50 states of the union, each of which has a degree of sovereignty, each with its own Supreme Court, Legislature, national guards, and the equivalent of a president, the state governor.

Waugh had more to say about this.

“So what does a wannabe dictator who wants to give that a shot some day have to do day-by-day to reach his miserable goal? And how is Trump measuring up? It is not an easy jump from democracy to dictatorship in our country. There is that dratted Constitution in the way. There are laws to be violated. There are critics, opponents, Democrats, immigrants, and the unfaithful to be purged. There is the critical mainstream media to be done away with. There are many lies to be told. It is hard, nasty work and Trump is fast running out of time.

“A dictator must as soon as possible, by any means, shut down the media or control it. No dictatorship can exist in the presence of a free press. So far Trump has only been able to call the media names – ‘the fake news media,’ ‘the enemy of the people,’ ‘the opposition party’….

“He is particularly incensed by the Washington Post and the New York Times, both of them highly critical of him. He has said that in the event that the public did demand that he stay, ‘both of these horrible papers will quickly go out of business & be forever gone!’

“A dictator must be an avid hater of some minority group and wanting to purge it. Trump hates Muslims. He is not too crazy about blacks and Hispanics either. But there are now many of them, a very tall purging job. On the other side of this coin, Trump seems in no mind to purge white supremacists, who love him as one of their own.

“A dictator must tell lies, lots of lies. Trump is far and away the champion liar in presidential history. It is said by news outlets who keep track of such things, that Trump averages about six lies per day.”

Indeed, a dictatorial caper would be difficult to pull off in the U.S. But this could be easier to do in the Philippines – that is, assuming that President Rodrigo Duterte is inclined to become a dictator.

Is he?

From his recent actions and statements, Duterte may already be acting like one. He has caused the shutdown, displacement and arrest of political and media critics, including a Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. And the police and military have been accused of extra-judicial killings.

Duterte once said that even if he “resigned” from the presidency, Vice-President Leni Robredo could not expect to automatically assume the position as mandated by the Constitution – because the police and the military would have to “find the right successor.”

Perhaps, Duterte has been watching too many movies about Latin American banana republics, where military strongmen grabbed power.

Recently, Duterte dared the people at large to start a “revolution.” According to him, that would give him an excuse to mount a “counter-revolution” and declare a “revolutionary government.”

It’s not far-fetched that some quarters in the military and police will support Duterte if he were to do this. He may also be able to count on the support of a rubber-stamp Congress and the courts.

But neither is it far-fetched to believe that there are enough patriotic and idealistic military and police officers who will rally behind a civil society resistance to an outright attempt by Duterte to name himself a president-for-life, the way Putin and Xi Jingping did.

Besides, Duterte will also have to contend with those who believe that they also deserve their turn at wielding presidential power.

What is likely to happen is that Duterte will want a surrogate to assume the presidency when his term expires. But then, even the most loyal surrogate, once that person tastes power, will want even more of it.

British historian Lord Acton put it aptly: “Power corrupts. And absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

In other words, the problem confronting a wannabe dictator is that there are others who want to become dictators, too. (gregmacabenta@hotmail.com)