[OPINION] Where do Fil-Am conservatives go from here?

ON January 20, 2021, 45 left the footsteps of the White House. In the last four years, he lead the America First movement. Many of us became proud to be an American again.

President Trump’s legacy of ‘America First’ policies brought back manufacturing jobs, signed economic relief for the middle class and families through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, protected the sanctity of unborn, secured our borders, reformed the Department of the Veteran Affairs, and lowered the prices of prescription drugs.

The lasting impact of President Trump’s legacy is he increased the support of minority groups in the GOP, especially the Asian American Pacific Islander community, from 21% in 2016 to 25% in 2020 for Asian Pacific men then 15% in 2016 to 39% in 2020 for Asian Pacific women according to GOP Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel.

As the nation witnessed the peaceful transition of power during the Inauguration on Wednesday, where do Fil-Am conservatives go from here?

There is an obvious split between the Republican Party itself between the actions of a handful of Republicans In Name Only (RINOs) and conservative patriots.

Now is the time for Fil-Am conservatives to focus our efforts towards supporting our state and local elected officials, who will be our voice in government for the upcoming legislative session. Be involved in the legislative session.

Contact your local representative to let them know they need to prioritize the needs of their own constituents, especially securing the integrity of future elections to restore confidence in our electoral process.

This is our opportunity as Fil-Am conservatives to listen to the call to run for office and to support candidates who will uphold our values of freedom, faith, 2A rights, and free speech.

Lastly, Fil-Am conservatives need to get involved in the local GOP and the community to make a positive impact from volunteering in various organizations or joining county boards committees, and commissions to serve the community.

Seventy-five million of us aren’t going away as the new GOP. Let’s continue to strive as Fil-Am conservatives to find a common ground by engaging in discussions with those with different views

The opinions, beliefs and viewpoints expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the Asian Journal, its management, editorial board and staff.

Lisa Noeth is a Fil-Am conservative commentator and Nevada Young Republicans co-director.