The entrepreneur mindset: Seeing your clearest what

Seeing my vision

Entrepreneurial Vision is more of a Business Plan written and seen. As the saying goes “You cannot see what you do not write”. A lot of entrepreneurs can say it but cannot write it. It is for your best intention that you can clearly explain and let others see what you see.

For instance, a carpenter knows his mission, and that is to provide a strong, beautiful shelter using his carpentry tools. He has to draw and write the design the shape as to how he sees it. As soon as he is done, he presents a great masterpiece through his God-given skills that even he sometimes cannot believe. This is a classic case of knowing your deepest WHY and your clearest WHAT that ends in a skillful HOW.

This article will guide you in crafting your Creed Statement which is different how others craft a Vision/Mission Statement. Primarily, Vision Statement clearly answers so many “WHATs”. This is in full support of your WHY until it becomes the HOW. A lot of times, we always seek for the HOWs without understanding that when the WHY meets the WHAT, the HOW is just an end RESULT.

What do you see?

What do you see? A Frog or a Horse.

Well, actually, both. But it is not whether you say it is a frog or a horse. What’s important is you see something. If you see a frog, all your decisions will be frog-related decisions. If you see a horse, all your strategies will be horse-related strategies.

So what is the point? The point is where you see things clearly, it will give you more or less a clear direction as to where you want to bring your enterprise. That is why is it very, very important for entrepreneurs nowadays to pinpoint the right direction by knowing a lot of WHATs before putting up something and offering to the public.

This will give impact and greater chance of success because as we said when the WHY meets its WHAT, the HOW will be very surprising!

So the question now is, how do we craft our Vision Statement?

There are 5 things that you need to consider in crafting a clearer VISION before starting up anything. A lot of times, the pitfalls of some entrepreneurs is that they forgot to write their own version of their “business plan”. Your Vision Statement primarily serves as your Business Plan and you have to be crystal clear about it.

In the next article I will share with you what are those questions that need to be answered for you to have a concrete and solid vision plan.

Jonathan Oboza Petalver is the Founder and CEO of Petalver Management Consultancy Services. He is also the President and Dean of One Global Academy U.S.A.