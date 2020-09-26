Cardinal Tagle recovers from COVID-19

Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has recovered from the novel coronavirus, 13 days after he contracted the disease.

The Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome on Wednesday, September 23, said Tagle’s recovery was “a great joy for the whole Church.”

“God wants him to continue serving in the Vatican’s office for the Missions, to bring God’s Good News of love, joy, peace, justice, forgiveness and reconciliation — all of which the world needs in a special way these days,” Fr. Greg Gaston, PCF Rector, said.

“The Collegio Filippino in Rome has witnessed his hard work, dedication and prayers. We wish him all the best in his short visit to the Philippines, to rest a bit and be with his family back home,” he added.

Tagle, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples and president of Caritas Internationalis, tested positive for COVID-19 after he arrived in Manila from Rome on Sept. 10. He was asymptomatic.

Acting president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Bishop Pablo David pointed out that Tagle tested negative before leaving Rome.

“In all likelihood, he may have picked up COVID-19 right at the airport or in the airplane,” he said on Sept. 12.

“He probably could not avoid being greeted by people, especially OFWs, who recognized him at the airport or inside the plane,” he added.

Tagle was the first Roman curia dicastery head to have contracted COVID-19.

More than 30 priests and staff at the PCF went into quarantine as a precautionary measure after Tagle tested positive. They underwent swab tests and tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, at least four bishops contracted the virus — two of which have passed away; retired Bishop Manuel Sobreviñas of Imus, and retired Archbishop Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan. Bishop Broderick Pabillo of Manila and retired Bishop Deogracias Iñiguez, on the other hand, have recovered.