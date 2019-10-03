Disney to develop animated feature directed by Filipina American

Disney and Pixar veteran Josie Trinidad one of four filmmakers appointed to work on upcoming original features

ON Tuesday, October 1, Walt Disney Animation Studios named four new directors to helm upcoming original theatrical features for the studio, including Filipina American filmmaker Josie Trinidad.

Trinidad began as a Story Trainee at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2004 after graduating from the CalArts Character Animation program. Since then, Trinidad has worked on a number of Disney and Pixar features, serving as a story artist on “Tangled,” ”Wreck-It Ralph” and “The Princess and the Frog.”

She’s also served as head of story on “Ralph Breaks the Internet” and co-head of story on “Zootopia.”

In addition to extensive work as a story artist and animator, Trinidad also provided the voices of Dharma Armadillo in “Zootopia” and Jubileena Bing Bing in “Wreck-It Ralph.”

In July, Trinidad was accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Trinidad joins fellow directors Carlos Lopez Estrada, Suzi Yoonessi and Marc Smith, the latter of whom is also a veteran of the studio.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ announcement coincides with Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee’s efforts to foster a diverse and inclusive team of animators and directors.

“We aim to have Walt Disney Animation Studios serve as the premier home for filmmakers interested in telling engaging stories within the limitless animation medium,” Lee wrote in a statement.

“Carlos and Suzi are two incredible, inventive filmmakers who have both received acclaim for their work. Josie and Marc, master, lead story artists, have been instrumental in shaping such films as ‘Zootopia’ and ‘Frozen,’” she continued. “We are so thrilled to have these four talented artists join our 96-year-old studio as directors and help us build the stories of our future — adventures in completely original worlds, stories from around the globe and the next generation of musicals.”