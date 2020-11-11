Dr. Ver Agatep to lead FACLA

Dr. Veronico “Ver” C. Agatep is the incoming board president of the Filipino American Community of Los Angeles (FACLA), based in Historic Filipinotown.

FACLA was originally established in 1945, making it one of the earliest civic groups in the city to serve the Filipino immigrant community.

The current building, named the Filipino American Cultural Center, was constructed as a social hall in 1965; its opening marked the start of the “golden years” of the Filipino American community in the area, according to the Los Angeles Historic Resources Survey.

Mr. Agatep, a physician in the Philippines and in the United States, brings his medical and professional expertise, as well as various leadership experiences. He has previously led several civic organizations, such as the Knights of Rizal, Philtown, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rotary Club, and Lions International.

Mr. Agatep will be the 30th president of FACLA, serving a four-year term until 2024. He, along with the incoming board of directors, will be installed on Thursday, November 12 at 4 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters at 1740 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026.