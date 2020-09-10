Engr. Lauro Macabagdal Tecson (January 13, 1954 – Sept. 2, 2020)

Born January 13, 1954 • Died Sept. 2, 2020

Beloved Husband and Father, Great Brother, Civil Engineer, A Church Choir Singer

Survived by Family Members

Fely G. Tecson, Wife

Jonathan, son and wife Jayne

Grandaughter Camila Gabrielle and niece Madeline Galla

Brothers Andy and Vicente, sister Carmelita

Memorial Service and Viewing at Forest Lawn Glendale

at Outdoor Courtyard Tent of Church of the Recessional

on September 14, Monday at 2 o’clock pm for 100 people

For info and reservation Andy 323 467 5096

Tribute to Lauro Tecson

Lauro was not only a driving force within our choir’s tenor section — he embodied the true spirit in regards to the role of Music Minister. He was dedicated and committed, in that he was present at practically every rehearsal and Sunday Mass. He took time to practice and prepare his harmony parts during the week leading up to each Sunday. He was present at many of our parish’s special liturgies such as Confirmation, the Feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz, and Simbang Gabi, but also weddings and funerals at which our choir was requested to minister musically. And, he was always present at our various Music Ministry and parish gatherings such as our welcome-back potlucks, Christmas parties, receptions following our special liturgies, birthday celebrations — just to name a few. He was a true gentleman through which his community spirit will always be remembered, because as he had stated time after time, our Music Ministry is one large family.

Thank you, Lauro, for your presence, commitment, dedication, and community spirit. May your Song be joined with the Communion of Saints and Choirs of Angels, as we, the Faithful People of God, together pray:

Eternal Rest, grant unto Lauro Tecson, O Lord, and let Perpetual Light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the Faithful Departed, through the Mercy of God, Rest In Peace.

Amen.

By Victor Wheeler, St. Brendan Church

Choir Director of Music and Liturgy