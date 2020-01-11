FACCGLA inducts new executive officers on January 12

(Reading Time: 3 minutes)

AFTER a productive two-year run under President Ellen Samson, the Filipino American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Los Angeles (FACCGLA) will be announcing its new officers to serve for the next two years: President and Marketing Chair Annie Nepomuceno; Vice President for Events, Lois P. Klavir; Vice President for Membership, Connie Mapue; and Secretary Evangeline Tabberrah.

The Board will be rounded out by incumbent Members Gerry Palon (President Emeritus), Vivian Lim and Gemma Bergstrom. Joining the roster are Henry Chen, Fatima Bustos-Choy, Dory Baghallian, and Celeste Monderin. The inducting officer will be Philippine Consul General Adelio Angelito S. Cruz.

The Induction will be one of the ceremonies on January 12, 2020 at the Hilton Woodland Hills. Guests are urged to arrive in their dazzling best to the “Shining Shimmering Splendid Gala,” the annual fundraiser of FACCGLA. Doors open at 6 p.m. to live jazz piano, with well-timed ceremonies interspersed with a sit-down dinner, superb vocal performances, dancing, and valuable raffle packages.

Jazz pianist Tateng Katindig on a grand piano will set the mood during the first hour with cash bar service. Guests will be encouraged to bid on the songs which Sal Malaki of the LA Opera (formerly of the Philippine Madrigal Singers) should perform after he and vocalist Annie Nepomuceno perform the National Anthems.

After the sit-down dinner, FACCGLA will honor three recipients of the Entrepreneur of the Year. Prizes will be raffled off before the dance floor opens.

Sponsors and donors will be the first to receive the second edition of Fil-Am Entrepreneurship, the annual publication of FACCGLA which serves as a journal of the Chamber’s activites. For 2019, FACCGLA participated in 21 events, including 1 Gala, 11 Monthly Mixers, and official partners in events of affiliated organizations such as the United Chambers of Commerce of the San Fernando Valley and the Valley Economic Alliance.

The Asian Journal is the media partner of FACCGLA. Silver Sponsor is World Remit, and Bronze Sponsors are The Filipino-American Franchise Trade Mission, American Geriatric, Patrick Sia of ServPro Property Restoration, Darryl Crutchfield of the Community Business Coalition, Gaia Flow Consulting Services and Reeves Immigration Law Group. In-kind sponsors are OfficeZilla, Celeste Monderin of Saladmaster, Karate Families, and Esthetique by Grace M.

Magazine Sponsors include Lay Bare Waxing Salon, Western and Southern Life, Surf City College, Lilian’s Pastries, Varsobia Enterprise, Homesmart Evergreen Realty, Escochecks, GMM Financial Services, Regal Realty and Music Arts Events Inc.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets are $85, available at www.faccgla.org with sales closing on January 11. Contact info@faccgla.org for more information. Valet parking is $8 with validation. The Hilton Woodland Hills is located at is 6360 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367. Doors open at 6 p.m.