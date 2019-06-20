Fil-Am elected to head California State Board

SACRAMENTO – A Filipino American community leader was recently elected as the new president of the State California Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists at its commissioners meeting in Southern California last June 13.

Dr. Fel Amistad was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown in 2015 and re-appointed in 2018. His mentors include Alice Bulos and Appointments Secretary Mona Pasquil. Dr Amistad is a Silicon Valley MBA college professor as well as a top real estate broker in California.

He was past president of the Lions Club West of Twin Peaks, FilAm Chamber of Commerce, JayCees, San Mateo County Democratic Club, and co-chairman of the State California Democratic Filipino American Caucus. As a state commissioner, Dr. Amistad adjudicates licensed engineers who have pending revocation and suspension status, among other legal matters. The Board oversees 166,000 plus licensed engineers, land surveyors and geologists in California. His term expires in 2022.