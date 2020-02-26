Holy Buddhist Gurus set up a Difficult Situation for the “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” Dharma Assembly; H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Lifted the 420-pound Vajra Pestle with One Hand to Resolve the Conundrum

(Reading Time: 11 minutes)

By Zhuowa Gongbo; on site fact validation by Jennifer HW Tsai, Esq

Introduction:

According to the teachings imparted by H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III, to learn from Buddha to cultivate oneself, one must practice in accordance with the Xiaman Most Excellent Oceanic Mind Essence and the Most Excellent Enlightenment Emptiness Practice Oceanic Mind Essence; abstain from doing any bad deeds, do all kinds of good deeds, and benefit living beings. Only this is the proper undertaking. That is why His Holiness the Buddha did not agree that the Exam of Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform should be conducted. In order to obtain the support of H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III for conducting the Exam, the Holy Gurus deliberately set up a ruse and then requested that His Holiness the Buddha be present to observe the proceedings. Consequently, when H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III did come, the situation was set up in such a way that His Holiness the Buddha could not decline to help and took action to resolve the conundrum.

The criterion a Vajra King of Great Strength must meet is to lift the Pestle onto the Platform at a weight surpassing His base standard by 30 levels. That is the highest level. That is to say, throughout history, the maximum level that any powerful Champion of Great Strength, Tremendously Great Holy Guru of Marvelous Enlightenment, or Tremendously Great Holy Guru of Equal Enlightenment had been able to attain was 30 levels above Their base standard. Astonishingly, H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III lifted the 420-pound Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle with one hand and held it for over 13 seconds, surpassing His base weight standard by 56 levels. It was proven that His Holiness the Buddha is an unprecedented Vajra King of Great Strength for Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform. The Holy Gurus said that the record set by H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III clearly pointed to the fact that the intrinsic quality of His Holiness the Buddha is that of a true Buddha. They also said that this record was unprecedented in history and They dared to predict that no one in the future will ever be able to break this record.

This Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle is kept at the Holy Miracles Temple in California in the United States. All are welcome to come and, with sincere respect and piety, lift the Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle. Doing so will bring magnificent blessings and auspiciousness to you.

(Los Angeles) On February 9, 2020, in the Great Hall of Shakyamuni Buddha at the Holy Miracles Temple, a Dharma Assembly was held for “The Exam of Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” to distinguish between true and false holy ones by assessing their realization power. The purpose of this exam is to verify how and to what degree true realization power of Buddhist cultivators, who are learning from Buddha to cultivate themselves, transform their physical qualities and bodily structure.

During the Dharma Assembly, witnessed by the congregation, Kaichu Jiaozun who is an elderly Holy Buddhist Guru at the age of 88, with a body weight of between 180 and 190 pounds, lifted a 200-pound Vajra Pestle onto the Platform with only his right hand that was deformed in an old injury in which three of his fingers were broken. He demonstrated His holy power by surpassing His base weight standard by 16 levels, far exceeding the level achieved by the No. 1 Strongman of Asia. That was shocking to the world.

1. How does the Holy Power of Kaichu Jiaozun compare to the Strength of World Class Strongmen?

It was reported that many people personally witnessed Long Wu, the Strongest Man of Asia, formally perform “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” in Xi’an in December 2019. Even though he torn his fingers and bled while doing so, he did successfully surpass his base weight standard by 10 levels and was awarded the title and Golden Belt of Grand Master of Strength, World’s Strongest Man for Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform. However, he was unable to attain the standing of an elementary level Holy Guru that Kaichu Jiaozun achieved.

Lyu Xiao is the 36-year-old Champion Strongman of Asia with a body weight of 350 pounds. He represented China in the World’s Strongest Man Competition held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in November 2014 and won the Asian Championship. In 2017, he demonstrated marvelous strength by pulling a 184-ton train forward for 20 meters in Liaoning, China, during a Chinese New Year’s Gala TV show. On December 27, 2019, when Lyu Xiao formally performed “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” in Shenyang, China, he was only able to surpass his own base weight standard by two levels, successfully attaining the standing of a Competent Strongman. Lyu Xiao’s physical strength is inferior to that of Strongman Long Wu who surpassed his own base weight standard by 10 levels, and significantly inferior to the holy power of Kaichu Jiaozun.

2. What is meant by “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform”? What is the purpose of conducting this kind of Dharma Assembly to test Buddhist practitioners’ realization power? Why are the physique and strength of professional strongmen, who do weight training all day long, inferior to that of a Buddhist cultivator who does none of that strength training but only cultivates His conduct and practices meditation?

In fact, “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” is the most direct testing mechanism in the field of Buddhism for assessing whether a practitioner is practicing true or false Buddha Dharma, and whether he is a true or false holy person.

This method has been used since ancient times in the field of Buddhism for directly evaluating the realization power of Buddhist cultivators. Those who take the test are required to lift the vajra pestle off the ground with one hand, hold it for a required duration of time and then place the pestle onto the platform. This kind of test is called “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform.”

Through this test, it can be clearly seen whether one is a holy or an ordinary person. Although both a holy person and an ordinary person likewise have a human appearance, the composition of their physiques and inner bodily properties are completely different. Just like a pigeon and an eagle. They likewise have a bird-like appearance, but their strength and inner bodily structures are vastly different. Such differences naturally exist.

A professional strongman trains himself every day. It takes more than 10 years, even up to almost 20 years, for him to become a strongman of exceptionally strong physique. However, the essential nature of his physique is still the same. He is still unable to transform his physique or physical functions of an ordinary person. Whereas, the holy physical strength from the holy physique of a holy person, who has learned and practiced true Buddha Dharma, will far exceed the physical condition and strength of a strongman without doubt. Such holy strength is absolutely not something anyone with the physique of an ordinary person can hope to attain. Otherwise, that would not be holy strength.

As proven by many facts, even if a strongman can lift 1,000 catties (approximately 1,100 pounds) with two hands, he would not be able to lift a 300-catty (approximately 330 pounds) Platform Pestle off the ground with one hand. He can only lament over the sight of such a Pestle.

Knowing that there is such a difference between a holy person and an ordinary person, it is not difficult to understand why the elementary level Holy Guru Kaichu Jiaozun—who has never practiced any kind of exercises to improve His physical well-being, learned any martial arts or done any weight training, but is simply a scholarly person who cultivates His conduct, practices meditation and Dharma—was able to lift the Vajra Pestle effortlessly with the hand that was deformed in an old injury, hold the Pestle for seven seconds for the duration of a mantra chanted seven times, then place the Pestle onto the Platform. He successfully surpassed His base weight standard by 16 levels. Whereas, the Asian Champion of the Strongest Man Competition Lyu Xiao could not match the performance of Kaichu Jiaozun who is almost 90 years old. That is because the physiques and physical functions of a holy and an ordinary person are different.

According to the Dharma rules of the “Exam of Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform,” each candidate has a base weight standard that he has to reach based on his respective age and body weight. One who reaches his standard is called a Healthy Physique Man.

Exceeding the level of Healthy Physique Man is surpassing the standard. Going below the level of Healthy Physique Man is subpar. There are, in total, 30 levels above, and five levels below.

It is stipulated in the Dharma rules that one who surpasses his own base weight standard by 12 to 19 levels is an elementary level Holy Guru, by 20 to 25 levels is a mid-level Holy Guru and surpassing 26 to 29 levels is a Great Holy Guru. One who surpasses his own base weight standard by 30 levels to reach the pinnacle is a Tremendously Great Holy Guru and a Vajra King of Great Strength.

Under normal circumstances, it is very difficult for a normal person of good strength to surpass his own base weight standard by two to three levels. A national level strongman can surpass up to nine levels. A world-class strongman can surpass 10 levels, but not beyond that.

For example, Strongman Long Wu won the Golden Belt and title of Grand Master of Strength, World’s Strongest Man for Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform. Even though his fingers were torn and bled during the process, he was only able to surpass his own base weight standard by 10 levels. Yet Kaichu Jiaozun, who is almost 90 years old, was able to surpass His own base weight standard by 16 levels. This has proven that Kaichu Jiaozun has attained the supernormal physique and physical strength of an elementary level Holy Guru. This is the difference between a holy one and an ordinary person.

3. Personally witnessing H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III perform a feat of holy strength beyond compare with other holy ones

During the Dharma Assembly for assessing Dharma realization power through “Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” held on February 9, the congregation had the good fortune to witness H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III achieve a feat of holy strength that is beyond compare with any other holy ones.

On that day, there was a huge, 420-pound vajra pestle inside the Hall of Shakyamuni Buddha at the Holy Miracles Temple. This pestle was placed on the Golden Step Dharma Platform during a Dharma Assembly held two days earlier by Holy Gurus. It should be especially pointed out that only a Tremendously Great Holy Guru with the ability to surpass His own base weight standard by 30 levels at the pinnacle is able to lift this Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle “Onto the Golden Step,” or “Off the Holy Seat.” Prior to this, no one in this world has ever been able to lift the Pestle up one bit. Lifting such a level of weight will break the bones, tear the tendons and muscles, and dislocate the joints of an ordinary person.

It is stipulated by the Dharma rules that when the Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle is placed on top of the Golden Step, no Dharma activities can be conducted in the Grand Hall unless the Pestle is lifted off the Golden Step. Naturally, the “Exam of Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform” could not take place in this Mandala. The Vajra Hook absolutely must not be used to lift any pestle, or else the Dharma rules will be violated.

What could be done? Everyone was looking at each other and was extremely anxious. All those of good physical strength came forward to try to lift the huge Pestle off the Golden Step. Despite the fact that everyone exerted utmost physical effort, no one was able to lift this Pestle with one hand at all, not to mention lifting it off the Holy Seat. The Dharma Assembly could not proceed.

It happened that His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III had accepted a respectful request to be present at this Dharma Assembly to observe the proceedings. The congregation then beseeched H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III to resolve this difficult situation.

H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III said: “From the beginning, I have disagreed with your using this as an exam subject. After all this time, all those who were tested were but ordinary people. How many of them are elementary level Holy Gurus? Those who are not holy ones could not surpass more than 10 levels! Have whoever put this Pestle onto the Golden Step take it down!”

The Dharma masters replied that it was placed up there by a Holy Monk. H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III said: “This is absolutely a mischief. Isn’t this a deliberate intention to make things difficult? He clearly knew that you had to take the Exam today, yet He deliberately set up such a difficult barrier here! Have Him take it down!” The Dharma masters replied that this Holy Monk had already left the day before to propagate Dharma in another state.

Compelled by the circumstance, H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III ascended to the Dharma platform and said: “I did not come here to take part in your event to lift the Pestle, I am just helping you. I will give it a try. I don’t know yet whether I am able to help you bring the Pestle down.”

After saying that, H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III went in front of the Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle, lifted this 420-pound Vajra Pestle off the Holy Seat with one hand and held it for 13 seconds, far exceeding the requisite duration of seven seconds stipulated by the Dharma rules. The Vajra Pestle was taken off the Golden Step in accordance with the Dharma rules.

At that moment, the Buddhist disciples marveled tremendously at such a feat. Even the World’s Strongest Man for Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform with a body weight of more than 300 pounds could not lift the 420-pound Vajra Pestle slightly. Yet H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III, who only weighs between 100 and 200 pounds, lifted the 420-pound Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle with one hand. Base on the corresponding weight level calculations, His Holiness the Buddha has surpassed His base weight standard by 56 levels, setting an unprecedented record in this world that is beyond compare to any holy ones. This kind of holy physique and holy physical power never existed in this world before.

Although the Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle had been lifted off the Golden Step, there remained another conundrum. On the floor, there was another Golden Step on which a 280-pound exam pestle was placed. That pestle also needed to be lifted off the Golden Step before the Dharma Assembly for the exam could commence. In fact, everyone knew that even the Champion Strongman out of 3 billion people in Asia had not reached the level to lift this Pestle onto the Platform. How could anyone in the congregation lift this Pestle off the Golden Step with one hand? All the strongmen there were unable to do anything. In the end, only after H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III lifted this Pestle off the Golden Step with one hand was the conundrum resolved. The Dharma Assembly of the exam was finally able to proceed.

Before the candidates took the exam, not only did the congregation have the good fortune to witness the feat of holy power achieved by H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III, they were also joyfully surprised to discover that the rejuvenation achieved by H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III did not only bring back the youthful physical appearance of His Holiness the Buddha, but His inner physical qualities were equally youthful. The youthful elements of His Holiness the Buddha are so many times more than that of young people.

A disciple of H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III Kaichu Jiaozun of the World Buddhism Association Headquarters said, “I dare say for certain here, except for H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III who has such holy power, any Dharma king, great rinpoche, or Dharma master in this world wouldn’t dare think about being able to lift the Supreme Holy Vajra Pestle at all! They have absolutely no chance of breaking the record of surpassing the base standard by 56 levels set by His Holiness the Buddha!”

This is the fact. Except for H.H. Dorje Chang Buddha III whose innate quality is that of a Buddha, who would have such great holy strength? Who else in this world can achieve that? Whether you believe it or not, and whether you accept it or not, such is the fact. No tricks could have been used. That was a direct lift of an actual weight. Other than marveling at and acknowledging the profundity of Buddha Dharma power, what else could be said?

Through the “Exam of Lifting the Pestle onto the Platform,” the fulcrum supporting all the ambiguous, mystical and empty theoretical talk throughout the history of Buddhism is finally broken. The truth has been revealed through real facts!

True Buddha Dharma factually manifests realization power, false Buddha dharma is only empty theoretical talk.