Kalayaan Incorporated donates funds to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses (International name: Vampco), which devastated the main island of the Philippines, Luzon

Kalayaan Incorporated, an established 501 (C) 3 non-profit organization has donated funds to the victims of one of the worse typhoons that have hit the main island of Luzon.

The donation was made through the effort of Board member Redy Babasa-Thompson who made contact with Rotary Club of Meycauyan East District 3770 headed by James Javier.

James Javier stated, “ Cauyan was one of the hardest hit areas in the Philippines with the displacement of thousands of our citizens. We welcome the needed funds of Kalayaan so we can provide food, water and shelter to the people of Meycauyan. Thank you Kalayaan for your donation ” The new current president of Kalayaan, Lady Hope Robillos also stated, “ We are so grateful that our organization can contribute and help our fellow Filipinos in need during this time. The hardest hit provinces were Cagayan, Isabela and Quirino. President Duterte declared the entire province of Luzon, home to 53 million Filipinos, a state of calamity.

The Rotary Club of Meycauyan was chartered in 1994 with the purpose of helping the needy. This is one of 800 clubs in the Philippines to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and advance goodwill and peace around in the Philippines.

Kalayaan, Incorporated was established over 20 years ago to provide activities surrounding the celebration of Philippine Independence. Over the years, the organization was formed as a 501 (C) 3 corporation and its mission is to provide relief to the poor, distressed and underprivileged of calamites and disasters and to advance literary, educational and cultural purposes and to foster unity and camaraderie among Filipino-American residents in Southern California.