[OBITUARY] A tribute to Emily Higby, a woman for all seasons

Emily Higby, co-founder of the Asian Community Resource Center (ACRC), passed away on Monday, March 22.

She spent her life in service to others, always giving her time and money when it came to meaningful causes. Her family, friends, and colleagues knew her as a kind soul who was both selfless and passionate.

Emily’s commitment to helping the disenfranchised and the marginalized was admirable. She made it her mission to help the voices of the vulnerable be heard. Often, she spoke on their behalf. Though she had a quiet demeanor, her actions were loud and resonant.

Through her charitable work, Emily aided and empowered others. She was particularly proud of the ACRC, which she launched with Frida Tju in October 2012. The Center continues to carry out their vision of assisting members of AAPI communities in educating and advocating for successful integration, education, and economic development in Southern Nevada.

Emily was and remains an example to the community. While her passing comes as a tragic loss to all who knew her, the legacy she has left behind is sure to be lasting. (Contributed by Gloria T. Caoile)