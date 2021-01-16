[OBITUARY] Andrey M. Caloza

In loving memory of Andrey M. Caloza

1975-2020

A loving son, caring brother, devoted father, committed husband, and selfless nurse working on the frontlines, Andrey M. Caloza was born on September 2, 1975 in the Philippines. He passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020.

Andrey grew up in a big family and was the eldest son of Gigi and Jesse Caloza. He grew up in a house filled with love and laughter with his four sisters (Christine, Bernadette, Elaine and Jessica) and brother Chris. The family immigrated to the U.S., where Andrey found his passion for helping others as a nurse. During the pandemic, he went out of his way to care for COVID-19 patients. He frequently took on extra shifts to help relieve his colleagues at the hospital.

Andrey lived every day to the fullest and with no regrets. He was full of life, and was truly beloved by all who knew him. Andrey was passionate about so many things in his life. His love of sports, especially the L.A. Lakers and Dodgers, was infectious. He would have been so proud to see both of his teams win championships. His love of photography was evident from the hundreds of photos he would upload on Facebook after any event he attended. His love of travel was insatiable, especially the family trips he took with Leizel, his daughters, and his parents. His love of high fashion, aka his collection of Air Jordans and limited edition sneakers, was legendary.

But most of all, his love of his family and friends was what he lived for. He was an incredibly proud father and devoted husband. There was not a school recital, basketball practice, music lesson, or school pick-up that he would miss.

He is survived by his wife Leizel, his two daughters (LeAnn and Leilynn), both parents, five siblings, and eleven nieces and nephews. We will love, honor, and remember him forever.