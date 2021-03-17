[OBITUARY] In Loving Memory of Manuel Pineda Macapinlac, M.D., Ph.D. (January 2, 1931-March 6, 2021)

MANUEL PINEDA MACAPINLAC, M.D., Ph.D. at 90 years old joined his Creator at 6:06 a.m. on March 6, 2021.

Dr. Macapinlac was born on January 2, 1931 in Minalin, Pampanga. He earned his medical degree at the University of the Philippines in 1955. He went on to study biochemistry at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and earned his Master of Science degree in 1961 and Ph.D. degree in 1967.

He worked and conducted research during his studies at Vanderbilt under the mentorship of Dr. William J. Darby, considered one of the leading nutrition researchers of the 20th century, and Dr. Stanley Cohen, who was awarded the Nobel prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1986. Upon his return to the Philippines, he taught and served as Faculty and Chairman of the Department of Biochemistry at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and at De La Salle University – Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine.

He also served as a consultant for major organizations and foundations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and pharmaceutical companies such as United Laboratories. With his busy schedule, he maintained a clinic and tirelessly practiced medicine every Sunday to treat and serve his fellow residents of his beloved hometown in Minalin. Near his retirement, he founded United Physicians Educational Center (UPEC) in 1988, which prepared medical doctors from various medical schools in the Philippines for the medical board exams.

By staying focused and devoting his full efforts and attention to his pursuits, he accomplished plenty throughout his life. As a teacher, mentor, and professor, he enriched the lives of many students, passing on a wealth of knowledge to many different generations.

As a scientist, he made significant contributions to the knowledge of vitamin and mineral deficiencies and was a pioneer in addressing the issue on how to alleviate malnutrition in the Philippines.

As a father and grandfather, he instilled the value of love and hard work through example. He preached the importance of self-reliance, the value of time, and providing for one’s family.

He is survived by his wife, Letty, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, grandsons-in-law and great grandchildren.